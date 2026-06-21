Core Aesthetics Announces Consultation-Led Care

Core Aesthetics, a boutique cosmetic treatment clinic in Oakleigh, Melbourne, announces a consultation-led model of care designed to place assessment, suitability and informed consent before any treatment decision. Founded and led by Corey Anderson RN, the clinic operates as a single-practitioner practice where each consultation, treatment discussion and review is conducted directly by Anderson. The approach reflects a deliberate response to a cosmetic healthcare environment often shaped by trends, quick decisions and product-led messaging.

Assessment Before Action

At Core Aesthetics, the consultation is treated as the central clinical event, not a brief step before a procedure. Anderson assesses facial structure, skin quality, movement, medical history, previous cosmetic treatment, medicines, allergies, timing, expectations and consent readiness before discussing whether treatment planning is appropriate.

Prospective patients can review information about the clinic’s aesthetic consultation process in Melbourne ⁠ before arranging an appointment. The consultation process may lead to a conservative plan, further review, referral, waiting or no treatment. The clinic describes this ability to slow down or decline treatment as part of clinical accountability rather than a barrier to care.

“A good consultation is not measured by whether treatment happens. It is measured by whether the decision is appropriate,” said Anderson. “I want patients to leave a consultation feeling clearer, better informed and less rushed, whether they proceed with treatment or not.”

The C.O.R.E. Method

Anderson’s C.O.R.E. Method, which stands for Consult, Organise, Refine and Evaluate, provides a framework for the clinic’s appointments. Consult focuses on listening, assessment and identifying the concern in context. The organisation considers suitability, options, risks, timing and alternatives. Refine supports conservative planning where treatment is suitable. Evaluate places review, aftercare and changed circumstances within the ongoing care process.

The framework is intended to keep decisions structured and transparent without implying that treatment is automatic or suitable for every person.

The method also supports continuity. Because Core Aesthetics is intentionally small, patients are not handed between multiple providers or moved through a sales sequence. The same practitioner who hears the initial concern conducts the clinical assessment, explains relevant considerations and reviews progress over time. That model is designed to reduce fragmentation and give each discussion a consistent clinical context.

Registration And Patient Due Diligence

The Oakleigh clinic emphasises regulation-aware communication in line with the wider responsibilities of cosmetic healthcare. Anderson has held nursing registration with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency, commonly known as Ahpra, since January 1996, under registration number NMW0001047575.

Core Aesthetics encourages prospective patients to verify a cosmetic practitioner’s registration ⁠ through the Ahpra public register before booking with any cosmetic healthcare provider. The clinic also advises patients to consider whether they have received enough information about suitability, risks and alternatives to make an informed decision.

In its public communication, Core Aesthetics avoids prescription medicine names, product brands, casual product nicknames, outcome promises and patient-story marketing. The clinic instead directs attention to suitability, consent, risks, aftercare, realistic expectations and the possibility that treatment may not be recommended.

Its website includes service information, safety guidance, aftercare material and clinic journal entries intended to support a more informed conversation before any appointment is confirmed. The clinic also provides a dedicated resource explaining its approach to patient safety during aesthetic consultations ⁠.

Services Framed Through Suitability

While Core Aesthetics provides consultations for concerns such as facial movement, facial volume, lip proportion, jawline and chin balance, tear trough concerns, excessive sweating and non-surgical jawline planning, the clinic frames these services through assessment rather than predetermined treatment pathways.

Specific suitability depends on factors that include anatomy, health history, previous procedures, medicines, allergies, timing and the person’s capacity to understand risks, benefits and alternatives at the time of consultation.

“Sometimes the most responsible recommendation is to wait, reassess or not treat. That is not hesitation. That is clinical judgement,” Anderson said.

Inclusive Care Without Assumptions

The clinic’s consultation-first position also shapes its approach to inclusive care. Core Aesthetics provides appointment information for men and LGBTQIA+ clients and presents inclusivity as part of respectful assessment rather than a separate marketing category.

The clinic notes that cosmetic concerns can be discussed clearly without assumptions about identity, appearance goals or social pressure. More information about inclusive consultations is available through Core Aesthetics’ Melbourne LGBTQIA+ consultation resource.

The clinic maintains a presence on Instagram and Facebook for educational updates and clinic information, but its stated clinical process remains centred on in-person consultation and consent rather than social media-driven decisions. Anderson describes the goal as helping patients understand what is appropriate, what is uncertain and what should be reconsidered before any cosmetic intervention is planned.

Core Aesthetics positions its Oakleigh clinic for people seeking careful information, continuity with one practitioner and a measured discussion before deciding whether cosmetic treatment is appropriate. The announcement reinforces a practice philosophy based on restraint, clinical judgement and informed consent.

In a sector where speed and visibility can shape expectations, Core Aesthetics is highlighting a slower model designed to ensure that the first decision is not which treatment to choose, but whether treatment should proceed at all. Bookings can be made by phone or online after patients have reviewed clinic information and appointment requirements.

About Core Aesthetics

Core Aesthetics is a consultation-led, single-practitioner cosmetic treatment clinic located at 12A Atherton Road, Oakleigh, VIC 3166 ⁠. Founded by Corey Anderson, a registered nurse with Ahpra registration number NMW0001047575, the clinic emphasises careful assessment, suitability, informed consent, risk discussion and conservative planning. Guided by Anderson’s C.O.R.E. Method of Consult, Organise, Refine and Evaluate, every assessment, treatment plan and review is performed personally by Anderson, with no rotating staff. Core Aesthetics is designed for patients who value clarity, continuity and honest clinical judgement.

Additional information is available through the Core Aesthetics website ⁠. Patients can also book a consultation online ⁠ or follow Core Aesthetics on Instagram ⁠. For inquiries, contact support@coreaesthetics.com.au .