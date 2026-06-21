Team Webb Real Estate Announces More Than 500 Million in Career Sales and 699 Closed Transactions Across Oklahoma

Darren Webb and Team Webb Real Estate today announced a career milestone of more than $500 million in real estate sales volume and 699 completed transactions across Oklahoma. The achievement reflects more than three decades of experience serving buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the Oklahoma City metropolitan area and surrounding communities.

Founded by Darren Webb, Team Webb Real Estate has built its reputation on market expertise, professional service, and long standing relationships throughout central Oklahoma. The team serves clients across Edmond , Oklahoma City , Deer Creek , Arcadia , Luther , Jones , and Guthrie , providing guidance for residential real estate transactions, investment properties, and rental property opportunities.

A Career Built on Experience and Consistency

With more than 30 years of experience in Oklahoma real estate, Darren Webb has established a record of consistent performance and client service. His career accomplishments include more than $500 million in closed sales volume, 699 completed transactions, recognition as a Double Centurion Agent, and more than 366 verified five star reviews from clients.

Supported by a team that collectively brings more than 70 years of industry experience, Team Webb Real Estate maintains an average market time of 19 days for listings. The firm’s approach emphasizes communication, market knowledge, and strategic guidance throughout each stage of the transaction process.

Darren Webb has also been recognized as a leading Century 21 agent in the region and has served as a real estate coach affiliated with both Tom Ferry and Mike Ferry coaching programs. His expertise extends beyond residential sales to include property management, negotiations, and investment real estate.

Serving Communities Across Central Oklahoma

Team Webb Real Estate provides services throughout several of Oklahoma’s most active residential markets. In Edmond, the firm assists clients in one of the state’s most desirable communities, known for strong schools, established neighborhoods, and continued growth. Throughout Oklahoma City, the team works with a diverse range of properties, including historic homes, luxury residences, new developments, and investment opportunities.

The Deer Creek area continues to attract families and professionals seeking highly regarded schools and expanding residential communities. Arcadia offers a unique combination of rural character and Route 66 heritage, while Luther and Jones appeal to buyers interested in larger properties and a quieter lifestyle within convenient reach of Oklahoma City.

In Guthrie, Oklahoma’s first state capital, Team Webb Real Estate assists clients with residential properties, historic homes, and investment opportunities within a market known for its distinctive architecture and cultural heritage.

Recognition Within the Real Estate Industry

Over the course of his career, Darren Webb has earned recognition for both sales performance and professional involvement within the real estate industry. He has been acknowledged as a top Century 21 agent in the region for multiple years and has earned recognition through FastExpert as a Five Star Agent.

Additional achievements include 123 closed transactions representing $42.9 million in sales volume during the past five years. Darren Webb remains actively involved in the industry as a member of the Edmond Board of Realtors and as a recognized Major Investor in RPAC.

His client portfolio has included notable Oklahoma leaders, including former Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin, reflecting the trust and professionalism associated with his work throughout the state.

Supporting Real Estate Investors and Property Owners

In addition to residential brokerage services, Team Webb Real Estate provides guidance for investors and property owners throughout the Oklahoma City metro area. The firm’s experience includes support for both short term and long term rental properties, helping clients evaluate opportunities and navigate changing market conditions.

Darren Webb’s background in property management and investment real estate allows the team to assist clients pursuing portfolio growth, income producing properties, and long term investment strategies.

Commitment Beyond Real Estate

Outside of his professional activities, Darren Webb remains active in his community and personal interests. He is a member of Frontline Church in Oklahoma City and credits his personal values of integrity, service, and accountability as foundational principles throughout his real estate career.

His interests include scuba diving, boating, international travel, and collecting Native American art and artifacts. He also enjoys spending time at the lake with his Giant Schnauzer, Boaz.

Client Experience

One recent client review highlights the firm’s commitment to service and communication throughout the transaction process.

“Team Webb went above and beyond when selling our home. Always professional and communicative. They even helped with locating contractors for necessary repairs to better value and sell our house. We are still extremely appreciative and will definitely work with Darren and his team in the future.”

Blake Norton, Verified Google Review

About Team Webb Real Estate

Team Webb Real Estate was founded in 2023 by Darren Webb and serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout central Oklahoma. Backed by more than 70 years of combined team experience, the company provides residential real estate services, investment property guidance, property management expertise, and rental property support across Edmond, Oklahoma City, Deer Creek, Arcadia, Luther, Jones, and Guthrie.

The company has earned recognition for more than $500 million in career sales volume, 699 completed transactions, over 366 verified five star reviews, and an average listing market time of 19 days. Additional information is available at www.teamwebbok.com or by email at darren@teamwebbok.com .

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