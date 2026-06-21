Texas Parks and Wildlife Data Breach Exposes Information of Over 3 Million License Holders

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has disclosed a data breach affecting more than 3 million people who purchased hunting or fishing licenses. The exposed information may include driver’s license details, passport numbers, contact information, and residential addresses.

The breach involved an unnamed vendor that operates the department’s license sales system. Texas officials have not disclosed when the intrusion occurred, how the attackers entered the system, or whether anyone has claimed responsibility.

License System Vendor Was Compromised

Texas’ statewide cybersecurity unit detected the incident and began investigating with the Parks and Wildlife Department. The investigation found that an unauthorized party may have accessed customer information stored by the outside vendor.

According to the department’s official breach notice, the affected records may contain driver’s license information, passport numbers when supplied, email addresses, phone numbers, and home addresses.

Social Security numbers, birth dates, and financial information, including credit card details, were not taken, the department said. Investigators also found no evidence that customers younger than 18 were affected or that the attackers targeted a specific group.

The department has not publicly named the vendor or said whether the attackers contacted state officials. It also has not disclosed whether the compromised information has been published, sold, or used for identity fraud.

Affected Customers Offered Identity Protection

The department is notifying people whose information may have been involved and is offering complimentary identity monitoring and protection services. Customers have been advised to watch their financial accounts and credit reports for unfamiliar activity.

The incident was also reported through the Texas Attorney General’s data breach system, which requires organizations to disclose breaches affecting Texas residents. The attorney general’s records place the number of affected people above 3 million.

The breach is among the largest reported in Texas during 2026. The Parks and Wildlife Department has not said whether the licensing platform remains in operation or what security changes the vendor has introduced since the intrusion was discovered.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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