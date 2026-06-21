Match Group Survey Finds Singles Want AI Assistance Without Replacing Human Connection

Match Group says US singles are open to AI features that make online dating easier, but many oppose using AI as a substitute for a human partner. Its survey found that 47% of respondents held a negative view of AI in romantic contexts, while 64% believed the technology could still assist them during the dating process.

The company surveyed about 1,000 US singles between the ages of 18 and 39. Match Group owns dating platforms including Tinder, Hinge, Match, and OkCupid.

Singles Reject AI Companions

About 40% of respondents said they would refuse to date someone who used an AI companion app. The figure rose to 51% among women aged 18 to 24.

Only 12% of respondents in that age group said they had used an AI companion during the previous three months. Among those users, about one-third said they were seeking a genuine connection with the chatbot.

Match Group described opposition to having a romantic relationship with AI as nearly universal. Negative sentiment toward dating an AI assistant outweighed positive sentiment by almost four to one.

AI Tools Receive More Support

Respondents were more accepting of AI when it handled practical parts of online dating. Potential uses include improving profiles, choosing photographs, suggesting conversation starters, and helping users respond when a conversation slows down.

“Ask singles what they want from AI in dating, and the answer is pretty consistent: help with the hard parts, but hands off for the human parts,” Match Group said.

The company said users may accept assistance with presenting themselves or beginning conversations, but still want to form personal connections themselves. Its findings suggest that acceptance depends on whether AI supports communication or attempts to replace it.

Dating platforms have used recommendation algorithms for years, but companies are now adding generative AI features that can write text, evaluate profiles, and provide personalized guidance. Match Group’s safety systems also use AI to identify potentially inappropriate messages and suspicious activity.

Dating Apps Continue Investing in AI

Tinder has increased spending on AI tools while controlling hiring costs. The app has introduced features that help users select profile photos and receive more personalized recommendations.

Bumble has developed an AI dating assistant called Bee, while former Hinge CEO Justin McLeod left his role to work on a dating product with a greater focus on AI. Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd has also discussed a future where personal AI agents could communicate with one another before their users meet.

The survey indicates that singles remain cautious about such automation. Respondents were more receptive to tools that reduce difficulty within dating apps than services designed to create romantic or emotional relationships with AI.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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