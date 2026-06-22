ASML Denies US Concerns That EUV Chipmaking Equipment Reached China

ASML has denied claims that one of its extreme ultraviolet lithography systems, or any component specifically designed for those machines, was shipped to China. The response followed reports that US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick raised concerns about a possible export-control breach during recent meetings with the Dutch company’s executives.

US officials reportedly said they had evidence that EUV-related components and transport equipment entered China. However, the Commerce Department has not publicly presented that evidence or confirmed that a complete EUV system is operating in the country.

ASML Says It Tracks Every EUV System

ASML is the only company that manufactures EUV lithography systems, which chipmakers use to print extremely small circuit patterns on advanced processors. Companies including TSMC rely on its equipment to manufacture chips designed by Nvidia, Apple, and other technology businesses.

The Netherlands has prohibited ASML from exporting EUV systems to China since 2019. ASML said it has never shipped an EUV machine, module, component, or other equipment specifically designed for an EUV system to a Chinese customer.

Chief Executive Christophe Fouquet has said the company tracks the location and operating status of every EUV machine it has delivered. The systems require regular maintenance, specialised transport, and support from ASML engineers, making the movement of a complete machine difficult to conceal.

ASML also restricts access to sensitive EUV knowledge within its workforce. Employees based in China cannot access certain technical documentation, training, and systems related to the technology.

China Remains an Important Market

ASML continues to sell some older deep ultraviolet lithography systems to Chinese customers under existing export licences. These DUV machines cannot produce the most advanced chips in the same way as EUV systems, but they remain commercially important for mature semiconductor manufacturing.

China is expected to contribute approximately 20% of ASML’s 2026 revenue. Losing access to that market would create a financial risk for the company, giving it a strong commercial reason to comply with licensing restrictions.

A bipartisan proposal known as the MATCH Act could impose tighter controls on DUV immersion systems sold to China. Lawmakers revised the bill after industry opposition, but it continues to include restrictions affecting ASML equipment.

Commerce Department Backs Lithography Startup

The US Commerce Department has separately proposed investing up to $150 million in xLight, a startup developing a new light source for advanced lithography. xLight has described its technology as a possible addition to existing lithography systems rather than a replacement for ASML.

Another startup, Substrate, is pursuing technology intended to compete more directly with EUV systems. No public evidence connects either investment with Lutnick’s questions about ASML’s exports.

The allegations remain unresolved because US officials have not released their evidence. ASML maintains that no EUV system has ever been delivered to or operated in China.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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