Reliance Adds AI to Jio Calls, Apps, and Homes as It Prepares Jio IPO

Reliance Industries has announced a group of AI services designed for phone calls, mobile account management, connected homes, healthcare, education, agriculture, and small businesses. The company plans to distribute them through Jio’s telecom network and consumer platforms, giving the services access to more than 500 million users.

Chairman Mukesh Ambani presented the products during Reliance’s annual shareholder meeting on Friday. He said India should develop its own AI capabilities rather than remain dependent on systems created overseas.

Jio Call Agent Joins Phone Conversations

Jio Call Agent is an AI assistant embedded directly into the company’s telecom network. Users will be able to add it to a call by saying “Hey Jio,” without downloading another app or dialling a separate number.

The assistant can transcribe conversations, distinguish up to 10 speakers, prepare summaries, and share action items or reminders. It can also complete tasks discussed during a call, including booking transport, ordering food, making restaurant reservations, and arranging meetings.

Reliance said the service will operate only with user consent and will launch later this year. It is being developed for Jio’s user base of more than 500 million people and will support Indian languages.

The company is also turning MyJio into an AI account assistant. Through natural-language requests, users will be able to select roaming packages, receive usage alerts, complete identity checks, and activate eSIMs.

AI Services Extend Into Homes and Local Industries

Reliance also introduced Jio TeleFrame, a connected home display that uses AI agents to present schedules, reminders, weather information, and recommendations. The product forms part of Jio’s wider connected-home offering.

Its official AGM statement also detailed JioHealthIQ, JioLearnIQ, JioKrishiIQ, and AI Vyapar. The services are intended to support families, students, farmers, and small businesses across 22 Indian languages.

Reliance Intelligence is building AI infrastructure in Jamnagar, with its first 120 megawatts scheduled to begin operating by the end of 2026. The group previously committed about $110 billion over seven years to AI and data infrastructure.

Meta has separately agreed to lease a 168 MW AI-enabled data centre that Reliance will build in Jamnagar. The facility will use renewable energy and desalinated seawater for cooling.

Jio Takes Another Step Toward Listing

Jio Platforms’ board approved a draft red herring prospectus for its proposed initial public offering and planned to file it with Indian market regulator SEBI. Reliance did not disclose the final timing, price range, or valuation of the offering.

The new AI services could provide Jio with additional growth opportunities as it approaches the listing. Reliance said the products would require user consent, but it did not provide detailed answers about whether generated data may be used for model training or shared with technology partners.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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