Visually Intuitive Skincare: houry’s Color-Changing Depuff Pad Signals Launch in U.S

Color-changing toner pad reacts to skin temperature for visible cooling care. Designed for morning puffiness, post-workout heat and daily skincare routines. Launch aligns with growing demand for experience-driven beauty products.

As beauty consumers increasingly gravitate toward skincare products that combine ease of use with visible results, Korean skincare brand houry has launched its new ‘Cooling Signal Depuff Pad’, a color-changing toner pad designed to help cool and refresh overheated or puffy skin.

The launch reflects a broader shift in the beauty industry toward experience-driven skincare, where visual interaction and simplicity are becoming as important as ingredient-focused messaging. Products that can easily translate into short-form digital content are also gaining traction among younger beauty consumers.

houry’s Cooling Signal Depuff Pad changes color depending on skin temperature. The pad is purple under normal conditions and turns pink when applied to skin experiencing heat or puffiness. As the skin cools, the pad gradually returns to its original purple shade, allowing users to visually follow the cooling process.

The product is positioned as a daily skincare item intended for common situations such as morning puffiness, post-workout heat, shaving-related irritation and pre-makeup skin preparation. Users can sweep the pad across the entire face or apply it to targeted areas including both the face and body, for more focused cooling care.

Its lightweight formula includes caffeine, hyaluronic acid, and panthenol. These ingredients are commonly used in skincare products formulated to hydrate and soothe the skin without leaving a heavy finish. The brand says the product was designed to fit naturally into fast-paced daily routines rather than require complicated skincare steps.

The launch also comes as visually distinctive skincare products continue to gain visibility across social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram Reels and beauty-focused creator content. Products that show noticeable texture or color changes during use are increasingly being incorporated into routine-based beauty videos and before-and-after style content.

Alongside the product launch, houry is introducing its ‘It’s Your Depuff Hour’ campaign, which frames cooling and depuffing skincare as part of a short daily reset routine for consumers managing fatigue, heat and stress-related skin concerns.

As consumers continue seeking skincare products that are practical, visually intuitive and adaptable to everyday routines, brands are increasingly exploring ways to merge functionality with interactive product experiences. houry’s latest launch reflects how cooling skincare and content-friendly beauty design are becoming increasingly connected within the global skincare market.

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