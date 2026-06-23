Gymnastics Mental Game Announces Expanded Mental Performance Training Programs to Help Athletes Build Confidence and Overcome Mental Barriers

Gymnastics Mental Game, founded by Mental Performance Coach and retired U.S. Army Colonel Jenell Givelber, today announced the continued expansion of its gymnastics specific mental performance training programs designed to help athletes develop confidence, overcome mental barriers, manage pressure, and perform at their full potential.

The announcement reflects growing awareness within youth sports that athletic success is influenced not only by physical preparation but also by an athlete’s ability to navigate fear, pressure, self doubt, perfectionism, and competition anxiety.

As conversations surrounding athlete well being continue to evolve, Gymnastics Mental Game is focused on providing practical mental performance education tailored specifically to the unique challenges gymnasts face throughout their athletic development.

A Growing Focus on the Mental Side of Performance

While gymnasts often spend countless hours developing strength, flexibility, conditioning, and technical skills, mental training has historically received less attention despite its significant role in performance outcomes.

Gymnastics presents challenges that are uncommon in many other youth sports. Athletes frequently encounter fear of skills, performance pressure, mental blocks, and setbacks that can affect confidence and consistency.

According to Jenell Givelber, many athletes struggle not because they lack physical ability but because they have never been taught how to manage the mental demands of competition.

“Every gymnast trains their body. Very few are taught how to train their mind. Yet when athletes struggle, it’s often the mental game, not the physical game, that determines the outcome,” said Givelber.

Gymnastics Mental Game was created to address this gap by helping athletes better understand how their minds respond to challenge and pressure while developing tools they can use both in training and competition.

Built from Leadership, Experience, and Personal Perspective

The foundation of Gymnastics Mental Game is shaped by Givelber’s diverse professional background and personal experience.

After more than 25 years of leadership service in the United States Army Reserve, where she retired with the rank of Colonel, Givelber spent decades leading organizations, coaching professionals, and helping teams perform effectively in high pressure environments.

Her perspective expanded further through her experience as the parent of a competitive gymnast.

Witnessing athletes struggle with confidence loss, fear, mental blocks, and competition anxiety highlighted a need for specialized support focused on the psychological aspects of athletic performance.

Those experiences ultimately inspired the creation of Gymnastics Mental Game.

“As a parent, I experienced the same fears and frustrations many gymnastics parents experience. That’s one of the reasons I created Gymnastics Mental Game, to provide athletes and families with the support I wish I had when we started this journey,” Givelber said.

Combining Science and Practical Application

A distinguishing feature of the Gymnastics Mental Game approach is its emphasis on helping athletes understand not only what they are experiencing but why they are experiencing it.

The program incorporates principles from sports psychology, neuroscience, visualization training, resilience education, emotional regulation, and mindset coaching.

Rather than relying solely on motivational techniques, athletes learn how fear develops, how confidence is built, what contributes to mental blocks, and how the brain processes perceived threats during performance situations.

“When athletes understand why they think, feel, and react the way they do under pressure, everything changes. Fear becomes manageable. Mistakes become opportunities. Confidence becomes something they can intentionally build rather than something they hope to feel,” Givelber said.

This educational approach is intended to help athletes develop long term independence and self awareness while equipping them with practical tools for navigating future challenges.

Supporting Athletes and Families Together

In addition to athlete coaching, Gymnastics Mental Game provides educational resources and workshops for parents.

Research and experience continue to demonstrate the important role families play in an athlete’s confidence, resilience, and emotional development. Through parent education programs, families gain a deeper understanding of competition anxiety, confidence development, mental blocks, emotional regulation, and communication strategies.

The goal is to help create supportive environments that encourage growth while reducing unnecessary pressure.

“I don’t want athletes to depend on me forever. I want them to understand their own minds well enough that they can recognize challenges early and know exactly which tools to use,” Givelber said.

Programs are available through individual coaching, team workshops, digital learning resources, speaking engagements, and ongoing educational initiatives.

Developing Skills That Extend Beyond Sport

While improving athletic performance remains an important objective, Gymnastics Mental Game emphasizes broader life skills that extend well beyond competition.

Confidence, resilience, emotional intelligence, adaptability, and self awareness are competencies that can influence academic achievement, leadership development, future careers, and personal relationships.

“The skills that help a gymnast recover after a fall on beam are the same skills that help a young adult navigate college, relationships, careers, and life,” said Givelber.

The company believes mental performance training should become a standard component of athlete development, alongside physical preparation and technical skill acquisition.

“My mission is simple: to make mental performance training as common in gymnastics as strength training, flexibility training, and skill development,” Givelber added.

As awareness continues to grow regarding the importance of athlete mental wellness and performance readiness, Gymnastics Mental Game aims to provide athletes, parents, and coaches with accessible tools designed to strengthen both performance and personal growth.

National Award Recognizes Excellence in Gymnastics Mindset

Gymnastics Mental Game founder Jenell Givelber was recently recognized as the Best Mental Performance Coach for Gymnasts in the United States of 2026 by Best of Best Review. The award highlights her specialized approach to helping gymnasts build confidence, overcome mental blocks, manage competition pressure, and develop long term resilience through evidence based mental performance training.

About Gymnastics Mental Game

Gymnastics Mental Game is a mental performance training company founded by Jenell Givelber, a Mental Performance Coach, leadership expert, and retired U.S. Army Colonel. The organization helps gymnasts build confidence, overcome mental blocks, manage competition pressure, improve focus, and develop resilience through coaching, workshops, digital learning resources, and educational programs. Gymnastics Mental Game combines sports psychology principles, neuroscience, visualization techniques, and practical performance strategies specifically designed for gymnasts and their families. Learn more at their Website . Connect on Facebook , and Instagram . For inquiries, email jenell_givelber@mindsetmastered.com .