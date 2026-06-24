New Providence Health Fair Puts Preventive Wellness in Focus as DrC360 Highlights Ongoing Care

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After the borough’s senior health event, the New Providence medical spa and clinic is urging residents to treat screenings, weight, hormone health and skin concerns as part of a broader wellness plan.

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ — A recent New Providence health event is putting renewed attention on how local residents approach preventive care, aging and day-to-day wellness.

The Borough of New Providence announced its Senior Health Fair for May 13 at the DeCorso Community Center, inviting residents 55 and older to meet local service providers and medical professionals. According to the borough notice, the event included balance, podiatry, dental and chiropractic screenings, as well as wound assessments by Atlantic Health, Reiki sessions and access to a physical therapist and pharmacist.

For DrC360, a medical spa and clinic at 29 South Street in New Providence, the event reflects a broader local concern: many residents are looking for practical ways to understand health changes before they become larger quality-of-life problems.

The clinic, founded by Dr. Cavazos and Maka Cavazos, describes its model as a bridge between traditional medicine and personalized longevity care. Its services include aesthetic treatments such as Botox, fillers, microneedling, laser resurfacing, IPL photofacial, chemical peels, laser hair removal, skin tightening, PRP, hair restoration, body contouring, CoolSculpting, Emsculpt NEO and CoolTone. The practice also lists longevity and wellness services, including IV therapy, NAD+ IV therapy, hormone and weight management, GLP-1 weight therapy, thyroid and adrenal treatments, peptide therapy, regenerative treatments, sclerotherapy and sexual wellness services.

Dr. Cavazos is listed by the practice as a board-certified family physician, hormone specialist and master injector, with more than 30 years of medical experience. Zocdoc also lists Dr. Anthony Cavazos as certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. Medical Spa Locator lists DrC360 with a 4.9-star rating from 351 Google reviews.

“The health fair is a useful reminder that wellness should not be treated as a once-a-year conversation,” said Dr. Cavazos, founder and board-certified family physician at DrC360. “People often come in with separate concerns — weight, fatigue, skin changes, hormone symptoms or recovery issues — but those concerns usually deserve a careful, whole-person review before any plan is made.”

The clinic says its approach begins with consultation rather than a predetermined treatment. That can include reviewing a patient’s goals, health history, medications, lifestyle factors and whether concerns are better addressed through medical management, aesthetic care, nutrition support or referral to another provider.

For residents using local health fairs, annual checkups or specialist visits to reassess their health, clinicians generally recommend keeping a written list of symptoms, medications and recent changes in sleep, energy, weight, mood and skin health.

Reader checklist:

Bring a current medication and supplement list to wellness appointments.

Track changes in weight, energy, sleep, skin, hair or mood before the visit.

Ask who will perform any injectable, laser or medical aesthetic procedure.

Discuss hormone, weight-loss or IV therapies with a licensed medical provider.

Follow up on abnormal screenings instead of waiting for symptoms to worsen.

To learn more, visit https://drc360.com/ or call (908) 679-8181.

About DrC360



DrC360 is a medical spa and clinic located at 29 South Street in New Providence, New Jersey. The practice provides integrative wellness, longevity, regenerative and aesthetic services, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, body contouring, hormone and weight management, IV therapy and related medical wellness treatments. DrC360 serves patients in New Providence and the surrounding New Jersey area.

Media Contact



Dr. Cavazos

Founder, Board-Certified Family Physician, Hormone Specialist and Master Injector

Phone: (908) 679-8181

Email: info@doctorc360.com

Website: https://drc360.com/

29 South St

New Providence

New Jersey

United States

+19084957391

https://drc360.com/