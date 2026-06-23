Atlas Foundation Golf Day Brings Together Supporters, Sponsors and Rugby Legends for Global Children’s Charity

The Atlas Foundation has announced the success of its 2026 Atlas Golf Day, which brought together supporters, sponsors and friends of the charity in support of its work with vulnerable children around the world.

Held at North Hants Golf Club, the event welcomed attendees for a day of golf and fundraising activities. Artel Scaffolding emerged as the winning team, while participants enjoyed favourable weather and a successful day on the course.

Funds raised from the event will help The Atlas Foundation continue its work with partner organisations delivering education, health and inclusion programmes for children facing significant social and economic challenges.

The event was supported by a range of sponsors and partners, including AAG Wealth Management, Artel Scaffolding, WB Wealth Limited, Elixirr, Trendy Golf, NGL Golf, VineSine, PING, Foxton Construction, and communications specialists Woya Digital and Fleet Street News . These organisations, alongside other supporters, contributed prizes, sponsorship and fundraising support throughout the day.

Attendees included Atlas Foundation Founder and Chairman Jason Leonard OBE , together with rugby legends Zinzan Brooke and Rob Henderson, whose participation helped make the event a memorable occasion for guests and supporters.

The Foundation also recognised the contributions of Trustees Damian Bradbury and Lord Addington. Bradbury played a key role in helping organise the event, while Lord Addington supported the fundraising efforts through contributions to the raffle and auction.

The raffle and auction featured a range of prizes, including a Tea and Tour of the House of Lords with Lord Addington, a four-ball at North Hants Golf Club, a VineSine experience for two, signed England and British & Irish Lions shirts, and additional donated experiences and memorabilia.

“We all had a brilliant day at North Hants Golf Club, raising substantial funds for The Atlas Foundation,” said Founder and Chairman Jason Leonard OBE. “Many thanks to all our supporters and sponsors who made the day possible. The money raised will have a big impact, improving the lives of children worldwide across all our partner projects.”

Since its establishment, The Atlas Foundation has partnered with 52 projects across 21 countries and has positively impacted the lives of more than 270,000 children through programmes focused on education, health, inclusion and opportunity.

According to the Foundation, the funds raised through the Golf Day will help sustain and expand these long-term partnerships, supporting projects that create pathways to education, improve wellbeing and help young people build brighter futures.

Following the success of this year’s event, The Atlas Foundation has confirmed plans to return to North Hants Golf Club in 2027.

Individuals and organisations interested in supporting the charity’s work or participating in the 2027 event are encouraged to register their interest through The Atlas Foundation website.