Wojciech & EXEED RX PHEV – From Football Legend to Every Journey in Life

This summer, the world’s eyes are once again fixed on the football pitch. Wojciech—goalkeeper for both Poland and Barcelona—shares that passion, teaming up with the EXEED RX PHEV, the brand’s hybrid flagship, to drive toward the next journey of passion alongside countless fans. As part of EXEED’s global “To What Comes Next” campaign running from June to July, this deep collaboration between the RX PHEV and Wojciech brings together cutting-edge technology and the thrill of football, reaching core user communities on a deeper level.

A Champion Goalkeeper on Board – Passion That Goes Beyond the Pitch

As one of the world’s top goalkeepers, Wojciech’s career is defined by focus, resilience, and the ability to step up in crucial moments. From emerging through Arsenal’s youth academy, to honing his skills in Serie A and the Premier League, and now standing as a formidable presence for both Barcelona and the Polish national team—every daring save he makes is a testament to his ultimate passion for the game. This relentless pursuit of excellence and steadfast commitment to his goals resonates deeply with the core values embodied by the EXEED RX PHEV: extreme performance and the spirit of technological exploration.

Beyond the pitch, the EXEED RX PHEV also carries stories of protection and devotion. As Wojciech and his wife Marina celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary, the RX PHEV served as their exclusive courtesy vehicle, witnessing and safeguarding the couple’s most cherished moments.

As a flagship example of the “To What Comes Next” offline experiences, the RX PHEV will also make an appearance at a football viewing event organized by the Warsaw Fans’ Club. The event will take place in Warsaw’s city center—a high-traffic, socially vibrant commercial hub—covering seven key matches, with nearly a thousand fans gathering for each one. A dedicated brand zone will be set up on-site, offering fans an up-close look at the EXEED RX and immersing them in the heart of Eastern Europe’s most passionate football atmosphere.

Watch Party: Celebrating Victory Together, Cheering Every Moment

Extending this football fervor worldwide through its global sales and service network, EXEED has also launched “Watch Party” experience days simultaneously, transforming showrooms into living rooms where car enthusiasts and football fans can share the excitement together. These events offer open, light-work environments, high-speed internet, and LED big screens for group viewing. Between matches, vehicle walkthroughs and static displays are woven into the viewing experience, seamlessly integrating product engagement into the flow of the game.

In Morocco, EXEED’s AiMOGA robots joined fans in watching the matches. In Saudi Arabia, EXEED set up a Laysen Valley Fan Zone and offered test drive experiences. In Qatar, a football-themed showroom became a gathering point for local fans and car enthusiasts. From Warsaw to Doha, EXEED uses localized touchpoints to embed its products into football culture, ensuring that the excitement of the matches and the product experience resonate simultaneously across multiple markets.

From Wojciech and the RX PHEV united by shared passion, to the electrifying gatherings of thousands in Warsaw, and to the inclusive community spirit at showrooms around the globe—EXEED consistently channels the passion and perseverance of football through its cutting-edge technology and premium experiences. As the whistle blows, stories of competition, friendship, and transcendence never truly end. And EXEED will continue, as an explorer and innovator, to drive forward into a tomorrow full of possibilities together with every one of its users.