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Glowic Publishes New Consumer Guide Comparing Today’s Top Vitamin C Serums

ByEthan Lin

Jun 24, 2026

Glowic, a Vitamin C serum by 5th & Glow, has published a comprehensive new guide comparing the leading Vitamin C serums currently available to U.S. consumers. The guide is designed to help shoppers navigate an increasingly crowded market and make confident, informed purchasing decisions.

The new guide, The 5 Best Vitamin C Serums of 2026, evaluates today’s popular options across key criteria including Vitamin C concentration, formulation stability, additional active ingredients, texture and absorption, and overall value.

The review was created in response to growing consumer confusion in the Vitamin C serum category, where hundreds of products make similar claims with vastly different formulations. Glowic’s serum team’s mission is to provide straightforward, evidence-informed guidance that helps consumers focus on what the ingredient science actually supports.

What the Review Covers

The Glowic vitamin C serum comparison guide examines several critical factors that consumers often overlook when choosing a Vitamin C serum:

  • Active Concentration – How much L-ascorbic acid or derivative is actually in each formula, and what percentage delivers meaningful results.
  • Formulation Stability – Vitamin C is notoriously prone to oxidation; the review assesses which formulas are best protected against degradation.
  • Complementary Ingredients – Many serums pair Vitamin C with Vitamin E, ferulic acid, niacinamide, or hyaluronic acid — the review explains what each combination does.
  • Skin Type Suitability – Recommendations are broken down by skin concern, from brightening and anti-aging to sensitive and acne-prone skin.
  • Price-to-Performance – A transparent look at whether premium price points are justified by formula quality.

We created the Glowic comparison guide because women shouldn’t need a chemistry degree to pick the right Vitamin C serum,” said a 5th & Glow spokesperson. “There’s real science behind what works, and we wanted to make that accessible…whether someone chooses Glowic serum or not.

The full Glowic Serum comparison is available now at glowic.com.

About 5th & Glow

5th & Glow is a skincare brand under Truegenics Pte Ltd dedicated to delivering clean, effective formulations for health-conscious adults. Glowic Vitamin C serum is formulated to support skin radiance, collagen synthesis, and antioxidant protection in a stable, fast-absorbing formula.

About Truegenics Pte Ltd Headquartered in Singapore, Truegenics Pte Ltd is a direct-to-consumer health and wellness company developing and distributing high-quality products primarily serving U.S. consumers. The company is known for its innovation, operational excellence, and commitment to improving lives through accessible wellness solutions.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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