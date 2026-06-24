Achieve Behavioral Therapy Expands ABA Services to Nebraska, Georgia, Arizona, Colorado, and New York

Achieve Behavioral Therapy is led by Clinical Director Malkie Nussbaum. Malkie is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst with more than 25 years of experience working with children across a wide range of developmental levels, abilities, and needs.

Built on a foundation of high-quality, individualized care and meaningful outcomes, Achieve Behavioral Therapy is committed to making expert ABA services more accessible to families who have historically faced limited options, long waitlists, or significant barriers to care. This expansion reflects the organization’s ongoing mission to ensure more children have access to the support they need to reach their fullest potential.

“At Achieve Behavioral Therapy, we believe in short-term therapy and long-term results. Our focus is helping children develop communication, social, behavioral, and adaptive skills needed for greater independence while empowering parents to confidently support that progress in everyday life. As we expand into additional states, we are excited to bring that same commitment to quality care and meaningful outcomes to more families across the country.”

— Malkie Nussbaum, Clinical Director & Founder, Achieve Behavioral Therapy

Expanding Access to Life-Changing ABA Services

The addition of Nebraska, Georgia, Arizona, Colorado, and New York allows Achieve Behavioral Therapy to extend its reach into regions with growing demand for autism support services. Each new location will offer comprehensive ABA programs designed to help children build essential skills across key developmental areas, including communication, social engagement with peers, adaptive daily living, emotional regulation, behavior support, and school readiness.

To meet the diverse needs of families, Achieve Behavioral Therapy provides a full continuum of care that includes ABA services delivered in-home, in school settings, daycare environments, and through telehealth. The organization also offers early intervention services designed to support children during critical developmental stages, along with ABA parent training to help caregivers reinforce progress across everyday routines.

All services are tailored to each child’s unique needs through individualized treatment plans guided by Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs), and a highly trained clinical team.

Commitment to Quality and Family-Centered Care

Achieve remains focused on delivering consistent, high-quality care across all locations, with parent involvement at the heart of every treatment plan. At Achieve, parents are viewed as essential partners in their child’s care and are encouraged to be actively involved throughout the entire therapeutic process, from initial assessment to goal-setting, daily sessions, and progress reviews. By partnering closely with families, alongside schools and caregivers, Achieve ensures therapy is meaningful, practical, and sustainable in the everyday environments where children learn and grow.

Meeting Growing Demand for ABA Services

As awareness and diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder continue to increase, so does the need for accessible ABA therapy services. Achieve Behavioral Therapy’s expansion aims to reduce service gaps and waitlists while providing timely intervention for children during critical developmental years.

With established locations already serving families in New Jersey and North Carolina, Achieve Behavioral Therapy continues to strengthen its national footprint through thoughtful and strategic growth. Each new state expansion will be supported by local clinical teams, ensuring families receive consistent, high-quality care aligned with best practices in behavioral health.

A central focus of this expansion is reaching families in rural and underserved communities, where access to qualified ABA providers has historically been limited. Through a combination of in-home services and telehealth, Achieve Behavioral Therapy is able to extend individualized care to children who might otherwise face long drives, extended waitlists, or no local options at all, helping ensure that geography does not stand in the way of timely, high-quality support.

About Achieve Behavioral Therapy

At Achieve, our mission is to provide high-quality, individualized ABA services that create meaningful, lasting change. We believe in short-term therapy and long-term results, focusing on building communication, social, behavioral, and adaptive skills that enable children to thrive with greater independence and confidence in their homes, schools, and communities.

We are committed to meeting each child where they are developmentally, recognizing their unique strengths, challenges, and potential. We believe parents are essential partners in the therapeutic process. Through collaboration, education, guidance, and transparency, we empower families with the knowledge and tools needed to support their child’s continued growth, maintain progress, and foster greater independence within their natural environments.

Our goal is to help children reach their fullest potential by developing the skills necessary for lifelong success, while empowering families to confidently support and sustain that progress beyond the course of therapy.

For more information, visit their website or reach out to them via email at info@achievebt.com.