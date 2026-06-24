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Calvis Wyant Launches New Podcast Exploring the Luxury Custom Home Experience

ByEthan Lin

Jun 24, 2026

Calvis Wyant Luxury Homes has launched The Calvis Wyant Podcast this week, a new video series created to give current and future luxury custom home clients a closer look at the people, processes, and decisions behind a successful homebuilding experience.

Hosted by Tony Calvis, Jr., the podcast features conversations with architects, interior designers, builders, tradespeople, consultants, and other professionals who help bring luxury custom homes to life. The series is designed for people thinking about building, buying, or renovating a custom home and aims to help listeners make more informed decisions before beginning their own project.

“The goal of The Calvis Wyant Podcast is to give people a more thoughtful look at what it really takes to create a luxury custom home,” said Tony Calvis, Jr. “These conversations are with the people who shape the process every day, and I hope they help future clients feel more informed, more familiar, and more confident when they begin their own project.”

Rather than limiting the series to remote interviews, The Calvis Wyant Podcast brings viewers into the offices, studios, showrooms, and other spaces connected to the custom home experience. The format gives audiences a more personal view of the professionals, settings, and decisions they may encounter during their own home journey.

The podcast expands Calvis Wyant’s ongoing commitment to helping homeowners understand the design+build process before, during, and after construction. New episodes will be released on an ongoing basis and are available through YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major podcast platforms.

To watch the series, visit https://www.calviswyant.com/podcast.

About Calvis Wyant

Founded in 1986, Calvis Wyant Luxury Homes is a Scottsdale-based Arizona luxury homebuilder. The company provides lot acquisition, design+build, home management, and renovation for homeowners across Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and Phoenix.

Visit Calvis Wyant at calviswyant.com.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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