SimplySub Announces Expanded Construction Management Platform Built Specifically for Small and Mid Sized Subcontractors

SimplySub, a construction management software platform built specifically for subcontractors, today announced the continued expansion of its platform and contractor-focused approach to helping small and mid-sized trade businesses modernize field and office operations.

The announcement highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to providing practical software solutions for subcontractors who have historically been underserved by construction technology designed primarily for large general contractors.

Founded by software entrepreneur Brian Polackoff, SimplySub was created to address a common challenge throughout the construction industry. Many subcontractors continue to rely on paper timecards, spreadsheets, text messages, disconnected applications, and manual processes to manage daily operations despite increasing project complexity and growing documentation requirements.

SimplySub helps bring those workflows into one field-friendly platform, giving contractors a simpler way to manage jobs, crews, documentation, equipment, safety, billing, and job cost visibility without the complexity of enterprise construction software.

SimplySub brings together job tracking, crew management, time and attendance, estimating, equipment tracking, materials management, job photos, daily logs, invoices, GPS functionality, safety documentation, and QuickBooks integration within a single platform designed specifically for specialty trade contractors.

A Contractor First Approach to Construction Technology

The construction software market has experienced significant growth in recent years, yet many available platforms are built with the needs of large general contractors in mind.

SimplySub has taken a different path by focusing exclusively on subcontractors and specialty trades, including concrete contractors, grading companies, landscapers, roofers, framers, plumbers, electricians, masonry contractors, fencing companies, and other field driven businesses.

According to the company, this specialization allows the platform to address operational challenges commonly experienced by subcontractors without introducing unnecessary complexity.

“Subcontractors do the hard work that keeps construction moving, but they are often stuck with software that was not really built for them,” said Brian Polackoff, Founder of SimplySub. “SimplySub exists to give those contractors a simple, affordable platform that fits the way they actually work.”

The platform is designed to provide field teams and office staff with real time visibility into projects while maintaining ease of use for employees with varying levels of technology experience.

Replacing Disconnected Processes with a Unified System

One of the primary goals behind SimplySub is reducing the administrative burden created by disconnected workflows.

Many subcontractors manage critical business functions through multiple systems, including spreadsheets for job costing, paper forms for safety documentation, mobile messages for communication, and separate applications for payroll, project tracking, estimating, invoicing, and documentation.

SimplySub consolidates these operational processes into one platform, helping teams manage projects from initial estimates through project completion and billing.

Features include crew time tracking, daily reports, jobsite documentation, equipment management, safety talks, GPS tracking, photo management, expense tracking, invoicing, job costing, and QuickBooks integration.

By connecting field activity with estimating, invoicing, job costing, and QuickBooks workflows, SimplySub helps reduce duplicate data entry between the field and the office. For subcontractors, that means less time chasing paperwork, photos, timecards, job updates, and billing details at the end of the day.

The company has also developed a library of more than 500 bilingual safety talks available in both English and Spanish, supporting communication and compliance efforts across diverse field teams.

“Our goal is not to make construction software more complicated,” Polackoff said. “Our goal is to make running a subcontracting business easier.”

Founder Experience Shapes Product Development Strategy

SimplySub is led by Brian Polackoff, who brings more than two decades of software development and SaaS leadership experience to the business.

Prior to launching SimplySub, Polackoff founded and grew a software company serving public safety, emergency medical services, workforce management, and training organizations. That company was successfully acquired in 2022.

The experience provided insight into the importance of building software that users can adopt quickly and integrate into daily workflows without extensive implementation requirements.

Today, that philosophy remains central to SimplySub’s development strategy.

Rather than building a broad platform intended to serve every segment of the construction industry, the company continues to focus specifically on subcontractors and specialty trade contractors.

The platform’s design prioritizes mobile accessibility, streamlined workflows, practical functionality, and rapid onboarding, allowing contractors to begin using the system without lengthy setup processes.

Customer Feedback Continues to Drive Platform Evolution

As a founder-led company, SimplySub maintains a development model centered on customer feedback and direct contractor input.

The company reports that many of its product enhancements originate from conversations with users seeking better ways to manage crews, document job progress, track costs, improve communication, and maintain operational visibility.

This approach has contributed to the platform’s growing feature set while preserving its emphasis on simplicity and usability.

Rather than pursuing feature expansion for its own sake, SimplySub evaluates enhancements based on their practical value to subcontractors managing active jobsites.

The result is a platform that continues to evolve alongside the operational realities faced by construction businesses working in the field every day.

Industry Recognition

Best of Best Review is proud to recognize SimplySub as the Best Construction Management Software for Subcontractors in the United States of 2026 .

This recognition reflects SimplySub’s commitment to helping subcontractors modernize their operations without the burden of expensive, overly complicated software systems. In a market where many construction technology platforms are built primarily for large general contractors, SimplySub has chosen a different path by focusing specifically on subcontractors and specialty trade contractors who need practical, easy to use tools that support both field and office operations.

Supporting the Modernization of Subcontractor Operations

Industry trends continue to increase the demand for digital tools that help contractors improve organization, documentation, and operational efficiency.

As project requirements become more complex and margins remain under pressure, subcontractors are seeking practical ways to gain better visibility into labor, materials, equipment, job progress, and financial performance.

SimplySub believes that modernization should not require enterprise level budgets, extensive onboarding programs, or dedicated software administrators.

Instead, the company aims to provide an accessible platform that helps subcontractors transition from paper based and fragmented workflows to a unified operating system built around their specific needs.

With growing adoption among specialty contractors and ongoing investment in product development, SimplySub remains focused on its mission of helping subcontractors gain greater control over their businesses while maintaining the simplicity that defines the platform.

The company’s guiding principle remains reflected in its tagline: Built for subcontractors who want something simple.

About SimplySub

SimplySub is a SaaS construction management platform built specifically for subcontractors and specialty trade contractors. Founded by Brian Polackoff, the company provides tools for job management, crew tracking, time and attendance, estimating, equipment management, safety documentation, GPS tracking, job photos, daily logs, expense tracking, invoicing, job costing, and QuickBooks integration within a single platform.

Designed for small and mid-sized subcontracting businesses, SimplySub focuses on helping contractors reduce stress, replace paperwork, spreadsheets, and disconnected systems with practical technology that supports both field and office operations. The platform is built around simple workflows, fast adoption, and an affordable subscription model for contractors who want useful software without enterprise-level complexity.

Learn more at https://simplysub.com . Contractors can also read customer testimonials and real-world feedback on the SimplySub website. Follow SimplySub on Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube . For additional information, contact brian@simplysub.com .