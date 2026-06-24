Tata Electronics Confirms Data Breach as Hackers Claim Apple and Tesla Files Were Exposed

Tata Electronics has confirmed a cybersecurity incident affecting some of its systems after a hacking group claimed to have stolen more than 630GB of company data.

The Indian electronics manufacturer said it detected the incident several weeks ago and immediately activated its response procedures. It added that the breach did not disrupt operations across its businesses.

Hackers Claim to Hold More Than 200,000 Files

The World Leaks ransomware group has advertised more than 204,000 files allegedly taken from Tata Electronics on a dark-web leak site. The material is said to include internal emails, SAP information, event logs, employee passport copies, manufacturing documents, and customer-related files.

Researchers who reviewed portions of the data reported seeing documents marked as belonging to Apple and Tesla. Some files appeared to contain Apple component specifications, while a Tesla-related folder reportedly referred to a charge-port controller for the Model Y.

However, the authenticity, origin, and completeness of the files have not been independently confirmed. Tata Electronics has not said which systems were compromised or whether customer information was accessed.

The company also declined to disclose how many employees or organisations may be affected. It has not confirmed whether it notified Apple, Tesla, regulators, or other customers.

Apple Reportedly Investigating the Incident

Apple is reportedly conducting its own analysis of the breach. Tata Electronics also received a ransom demand connected to the incident, although the company has not commented on whether it communicated with or paid the attackers.

The leaked material had reportedly been available online since at least June 10. Tata has not disclosed when attackers first entered its systems or how long they retained access.

Tata Electronics said its operations remained unaffected, but the possible exposure of manufacturing specifications could create risks for customers whose products depend on confidential designs and production processes.

Tata Plays Growing Role in Global Supply Chains

Founded in 2020, Tata Electronics manufactures electronics and semiconductor components for international technology companies. Its growing role in India supports efforts by major manufacturers to diversify production beyond China.

The company entered iPhone assembly through its acquisition of Wistron’s Indian operations in 2024. It later acquired a controlling 60% stake in Pegatron Technology India, strengthening its position as an Apple manufacturing partner.

Tata Electronics also supplies components to Tesla and has announced partnerships with semiconductor companies including Intel, Qualcomm, and ASML. Its parent group says the business employs more than 75,000 people across its Indian facilities.

The company has not provided a timeline for completing its investigation or publishing further information about the affected data.

Featured image credits: Polites News

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