TXTDrop Announces Launch of SMS Based AI Assistant Ed to Expand Artificial Intelligence Access Through Text Messaging

TXTDrop Introduces AI Access Through SMS

The announcement reflects a growing focus on accessibility as artificial intelligence becomes more common across consumer and business services. While many AI tools depend on apps, logins, and complex dashboards, TXTDrop has built Ed around text messaging, a communication method already familiar to billions of users worldwide.

Through a simple text conversation, Ed can assist with more than 165 everyday tasks including information retrieval, organization, travel planning, wellness support, health tracking, productivity management, and general decision support. The platform was developed around the idea that advanced technology should fit into existing habits rather than require users to adopt entirely new ones. TXTDrop is available starting at five dollars per month following a free 30-day trial.

A Personal Story Behind the Assistant

Ed is named after founder Brad Wriedt’s late father, Ed Wriedt of Raleigh, North Carolina. The assistant was designed to reflect qualities associated with his character, including reliability, availability, and a willingness to help others.

“I named Ed after my dad. He passed away before I started this company, but he was the kind of person who always answered when you called and always knew what to do. That is what I wanted Ed to be,” said Brad Wriedt, Founder and CEO of TXTDrop.

That philosophy extends into specific features. The After Loss Guide, one of TXTDrop’s most distinctive capabilities, was inspired by Brad’s mother’s experience after losing her husband. When a user shares that a loved one has died, Ed responds with compassion and sends a practical checklist covering death certificates, Social Security notification, VA benefits, probate, life insurance, and grief support resources. It is the kind of help that people urgently need in their most difficult moments but rarely know where to find.

Rather than positioning AI as a separate or unfamiliar technology experience, TXTDrop designed Ed as a practical assistant that can be reached through the same texting behavior people already use in daily life.

Reducing Barriers to AI Adoption

The launch comes as artificial intelligence continues to expand across consumer technology, workplace productivity, travel planning, fitness, education, and personal organization. However, many AI products still require users to download software, create logins, manage subscriptions, and navigate tools that may not feel familiar to every demographic.

TXTDrop was created to address that challenge through SMS. By allowing users to interact with Ed through text messaging, the company aims to reduce common adoption barriers while preserving the conversational nature of AI assistance.

“Everyone is talking about AI but most of it requires you to download something, create an account, and figure out how it works. We just said, what if you could text it? Everyone already knows how to text,” said Wriedt.

The company believes this approach is particularly relevant for Baby Boomers, Generation X users, and anyone who regularly uses text messaging but has not fully adopted app centered technology ecosystems. That said, TXTDrop was built for anyone who values simplicity and immediate access over complexity.

In recognition of its approach to making AI more accessible, Evergreen Awards named TXTDrop the Best SMS Based AI Service in the United States for 2026.

Coach Ivan Adds Fitness Guidance by Text

As part of the launch, TXTDrop also highlighted Coach Ivan, an AI fitness coaching feature integrated directly into the SMS platform. Coach Ivan allows users to send workout videos across 45 sports and activities and receive automated feedback related to movement quality, exercise execution, and training recommendations.

Supported activities include weightlifting, yoga, golf, running, martial arts, and additional fitness categories. Responses are accompanied by a detailed analysis page designed to help users understand areas for improvement and review coaching feedback in a structured format.

“Coach Ivan can watch you do a squat and give you better feedback than most trainers. By text. That still blows my mind,” said Wriedt.

Coach Ivan is designed for fitness enthusiasts, recreational athletes, and everyday users seeking more accessible feedback on movement and training. The feature supports the company’s wider effort to demonstrate how text messaging can serve as a practical access point for specialized AI services.

Text Messaging as a Familiar Digital Channel

The launch of Ed reflects a broader shift toward reducing friction in digital services. While mobile applications remain a major part of technology adoption, text messaging continues to be one of the most familiar communication methods across age groups and demographics.

TXTDrop’s approach centers on building around that familiarity. Instead of asking users to move into a new platform first, the company has developed its assistant around a channel that is already part of daily communication behavior. Through the launch of Ed and the introduction of Coach Ivan, TXTDrop aims to demonstrate how artificial intelligence can be integrated into simple communication channels while supporting a wide range of personal, wellness, productivity, and planning needs.

A 30-day free trial is available by texting (407) 901-9855. No app download or account creation is required.

About TXTDrop

TXTDrop is an AI powered SMS assistant platform that enables users to access artificial intelligence services entirely through text messaging. The company’s flagship assistant, Ed, provides access to more than 165 capabilities designed to support information retrieval, organization, wellness, productivity, travel planning, and everyday decision making. Inspired by the legacy of founder Brad Wriedt’s late father, Ed Wriedt of Raleigh, North Carolina, the platform was created to make AI more accessible through familiar communication methods. Additional information is available at www.TXTDrop.ai updates also shared on Facebook and Instagram . Business inquiries may be directed to brad@TXTDrop.ai .