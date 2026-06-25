Ojai Moments Announces Direct Consumer Launch of Luxury Mattress Featured at Ojai Valley Inn

Ojai Moments Expands Access to Resort Sleep Experience Nationwide

Ojai Moments today announced the nationwide availability of its luxury mattress collection, bringing the same sleep system used at Ojai Valley Inn directly to consumers across the United States.

For more than 15 years, mattresses crafted by founder Travis Escalante have been featured at Ojai Valley Inn, one of California’s most recognized luxury resort destinations. The direct to consumer launch marks the first time the mattress experience associated with the resort is being broadly offered to homeowners through OjaiMoments.com.

The announcement represents a significant milestone for the Ojai based mattress maker, whose products have been developed and refined through years of continuous use in a hospitality environment serving thousands of guests annually.

Three Decades of Mattress Craftsmanship Inform New Offering

Founder Travis Escalante has spent more than three decades building mattresses in Ojai, California. Throughout that time, his focus has remained on craftsmanship, durability, comfort, and long term performance.

According to the company, the same construction methods used for resort mattresses continue to be utilized in the products now being offered directly to consumers. Unlike many modern mattress brands that rely on compressed shipping methods, Ojai Moments mattresses are delivered fully constructed.

The company states that avoiding compression helps preserve the structural integrity of the mattress and allows customers to receive the product in the same form it was originally manufactured.

“Our goal has always been simple. Build a mattress that delivers a consistent sleep experience night after night, year after year,” said Travis Escalante, Founder of Ojai Moments.

Hospitality Performance Creates Consumer Opportunity

The long standing relationship between Ojai Moments and Ojai Valley Inn helped establish the foundation for the current consumer launch.

Hospitality environments place unique demands on mattresses due to frequent guest turnover and continuous usage. According to the company, the performance standards required in luxury resort settings helped shape product development and quality expectations over the years.

The direct consumer offering allows homeowners to purchase the same mattress model used throughout the resort experience rather than a modified retail version.

The company notes that many guests who experienced the mattress during their stay later sought opportunities to purchase the product for their homes, contributing to growing interest in direct availability.

Construction Focused on Longevity and Usable Sleep Space

Ojai Moments highlights several design elements that distinguish its mattress construction approach.

Among these features are reinforced edge support systems intended to maximize usable sleep surface while maintaining structural stability across the mattress. The company states that this design allows sleepers to utilize more of the mattress without experiencing edge collapse commonly associated with some bedding products.

Each mattress is also backed by a 20 year warranty, reflecting the company’s emphasis on long term durability and performance.

The focus on longevity aligns with the company’s hospitality heritage, where products are expected to maintain comfort and support through years of regular use.

White Glove Delivery Supports Nationwide Expansion

As part of the launch, Ojai Moments announced a free nationwide white glove delivery service for customers across the continental United States.

The delivery process includes transportation and placement of fully assembled mattresses, eliminating the need for customers to unpack compressed products or wait for expansion periods commonly associated with boxed mattress shipments.

According to the company, maintaining product integrity from manufacturing through installation remains an important part of the customer experience.

From Local Craftsmanship to National Availability

The introduction of Ojai Moments mattresses to a broader audience reflects growing consumer interest in hospitality inspired sleep products and handcrafted manufacturing.

While the company remains rooted in Ojai, California, the nationwide rollout allows consumers to access a mattress experience previously associated primarily with luxury resort accommodations.

With a heritage built on craftsmanship, long term hospitality performance, and direct manufacturing oversight, Ojai Moments aims to bring a proven resort sleep experience into homes throughout the country.

About Ojai Moments

Ojai Moments is a California based mattress manufacturer founded by Travis Escalante. For more than 30 years, the company has specialized in handcrafted luxury mattresses designed for long term comfort, durability, and performance. Ojai Moments has served as a mattress supplier to Ojai Valley Inn for more than 15 years and now offers its luxury mattress collection directly to consumers nationwide. The company provides fully constructed mattresses, free white glove delivery, and a 20 year warranty.

Additional information is available at Ojai Moments . For inquiries, contact travisescalante@yahoo.com.