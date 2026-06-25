Key2Medicare Emphasizes Human-Led “Guidance A to Z” Protocol to Protect Seniors from Costly AI Medicare Mistakes

According to McKinsey & Company, in 2025, 88% of survey respondents said they used AI in their organization, and 79% said they used generative AI. Since gen AI tools were introduced in 2022, there’s been an explosion in businesses using said tools to streamline their operations.

AI’s reach is wide as well; it’s stretched across various industries, including healthcare. One such use is for Medicare approvals, and both health insurers and healthcare organizations are picking up AI-powered tools to not only review claims, but also assess medical necessity and help determine whether certain treatments, tests, or services should be approved.

The main reason why AI tools have become popular in healthcare is that they improve efficiency. According to a study by Fahim et al., AI leverages machine learning and deep learning to do things like identify patterns, predict disease progression, and recommend optimized treatment strategies, and this can lessen fatigue and burnout for healthcare professionals.

However, the use of AI in Medicare-related approvals does have its drawbacks. Because they’re automated, these systems may deny or restrict coverage too aggressively. In a report by the American Medical Association (AMA), they cite that ProPublica claimed that tools used by Cigna denied 300,000 claims in two months, and each claim received an average of 1.2 seconds of review.

Along with that concern is that AI systems may not be completely fair or without bias. In the same report as above, the AMA is also concerned about inconsistent responses, as well as fabricated or hallucinated data, which can spread medical misinformation.

In addition, AI-assisted reviews appeared to conflict with doctor recommendations, as cited by CBS News. Many doctors and their staff members have personally seen the Medicare AI system reject applications, even when medical professionals are adamant that they should be.

Another concern is transparency; many AI systems operate as complex algorithms, and they may be difficult for patients to fully understand. When a claim or authorization request is denied, it can be hard to determine exactly how the AI reached its conclusion or whether it was based on accurate information. In the same CBS News article, medical professionals believe that AI hallucinations are playing a large role in Medicare denials.

Key2Medicare knows that Medicare topics can be challenging to navigate for patients, which is why this company emphasizes thorough human-led guidance. It offers 100% free consultations, plan analysis, and support to ensure that people enroll in a plan that’s ideal for them, with all details clear.

There are no fees or obligations, so there’s no pressure or requirement to buy anything. Key2Medicare acts as an independent brokerage agency, so this business makes its money through commissions if clients choose to enroll in a plan through the companies it represents. Key2Medicare has no allegiance to any one company or plan, either, so users can trust that the advice they get is unbiased and neutral.

To get started, fill out the form on the website to receive a personalized Medicare plan analysis. Owner Jenell Sobas, who has over 30 years of insurance and financial services experience, will then reach out to discuss options and optimal next steps.