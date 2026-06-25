When the Coroner’s Report Isn’t Enough: Colorado Families Turn to Private Autopsy for Closure

Losing a loved one unexpectedly is one of the most painful experiences a family can endure. When the official cause of death feels incomplete, unclear, or simply does not align with what a family knew about their loved one’s health, the grief can deepen into uncertainty and frustration. For a growing number of Colorado families, a private autopsy performed by an independent, board-certified forensic pathologist is providing the answers that a standard coroner’s report could not.

Postmortem Pathology, based in Woodland Park, Colorado, is a private autopsy service in Woodland Park staffed by board-certified anatomic, clinical, and forensic pathologists. The company has seen increasing demand from families across the state who want a thorough, objective, and confidential second opinion following a public autopsy or coroner determination.

Consider a family in the Colorado Front Range who loses a middle-aged relative to what the county coroner classifies as natural causes. The family has reason to believe underlying conditions were missed or that the findings were rushed due to a backlogged public system. With no recourse through official channels, they turn to private forensic pathology for a complete, independent autopsy service. What they receive is not only a detailed medical report but also a professional consultation that helps them understand exactly what happened, and why.

“Families come to us because they feel like they did not get the full picture,” said Daniel Lingamfelter, owner of Postmortem Pathology. ” Public coroner offices often carry significant caseloads, and families may wait weeks or months before receiving findings with little opportunity for follow-up. Our role is to give a family the focused, expert attention their loved one deserves. We treat each case as if it were our own family member.”

Unlike public autopsies, which can take months to produce results and may offer minimal follow-up communication, Postmortem Pathology schedules examinations at the family’s convenience and provides detailed, written findings along with direct access to the forensic pathologists who performed the work. Services are available to families in all 50 states, with a strong operational presence throughout Colorado including Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and surrounding rural counties.

Private autopsies can also reveal hereditary conditions that surviving family members may carry, identify circumstances relevant to insurance claims or estate matters, and provide documentation that supports civil litigation when negligence or wrongful death is a concern.

For many families, however, the most important outcome is simply knowing the truth.

“Closure is not just an emotional concept,” Lingamfelter added. ” It shapes the decisions a family makes in the weeks, months, and years that follow. We are here to help them get there.”

About Postmortem Pathology

Postmortem Pathology is a private autopsy and forensic pathology service based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Staffed by board-certified anatomic, clinical, and forensic pathologists, the company specializes in independent autopsy performance, forensic case review, and expert consultation for families, legal professionals, and insurers. Postmortem Pathology is committed to delivering accurate, compassionate, and timely answers during life’s most difficult moments.