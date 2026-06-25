San Joaquin County Health Events Put Focus on Preventive Care as Lodi Practice Emphasizes Physician-Led Wellness

Gill Aesthetic Institute & Primary Care connects local screening and provider-access concerns with ongoing primary care, integrative medicine, and metabolic health services.

San Joaquin County health organizations continued a June push around preventive care and access, with Health Plan of San Joaquin listing the 7th Annual Sunday in the Park on June 7 in Stockton as an information and health fair focused on men’s health education, screenings, and connections to local healthcare providers. The plan’s June calendar also included Summer 2026 Community Health Worker training from June 3 to June 15 for people in San Joaquin and nearby counties.

Local access data show why those events matter beyond a single afternoon. SJC Data Compass, a regional data project connected with the San Joaquin Council of Governments, reported that San Joaquin County had 1,709 residents per primary care provider in 2024, compared with 1,233:1 statewide and 1,330:1 nationally. The same source reported that 6.5% of county residents lacked health insurance as of 2022.

Gill Aesthetic Institute & Primary Care, located at 999 S. Fairmont Ave., Suite 235 in Lodi, says its physician-led model is built around continuity rather than isolated visits. The practice’s website describes services in aesthetic medicine, integrative medicine, and bio-identical hormone therapy, along with primary care services such as chronic-condition evaluation, vaccinations, pap smears, telemedicine access, and online portal scheduling. Its service menu also includes weight management, chronic disease prevention and management, hormone optimization, skin rejuvenation, injectables, body contouring, intimate health, and vein treatments.

Dr. Ruby Gill, the practice’s medical director, is described by the practice as double board-certified in Family Medicine and Integrative Medicine, a Certified Menopause Society Practitioner, and a fellowship-trained aesthetic physician. Her clinical focus, according to the practice, includes hormones, metabolism, skin health, preventive aging, and medically supervised weight-loss care.

“Local health fairs are important because they remind people to pay attention before symptoms become overwhelming, but the next step is consistent medical follow-up,” said Dr. Ruby Gill, Medical Director of Gill Aesthetic Institute & Primary Care. “Our role in Lodi is to help patients connect prevention, primary care, metabolic health, hormones, and skin concerns in one medically supervised plan.”

Reader Checklist

Keep a primary-care visit on the calendar, not only urgent-care visits.

Bring a current list of medications, supplements, and hormone therapies to appointments.

Ask whether weight changes, fatigue, skin issues, or mood changes warrant lab review.

Use community health events for screenings, then follow up with a clinician.

Seek prompt care for chest pain, severe shortness of breath, sudden weakness, or other emergency symptoms.

Learn more: Visit https://www.gillmed.com/ or call 209-252-3536.

About Gill Aesthetic Institute & Primary Care

Gill Aesthetic Institute & Primary Care is a physician-led medical practice in Lodi, California. Founded in 2017 by Dr. Ruby Gill, the practice provides primary care, aesthetic medicine, integrative medicine, bio-identical hormone therapy, weight management, chronic disease prevention and management, skin rejuvenation, injectables, and related wellness services. The practice serves patients from Lodi and the surrounding San Joaquin County region.

Media Contact

Dr. Ruby Gill

Medical Director

Gill Aesthetic Institute & Primary Care

Phone: 209-252-3536

Email: info@gillmed.com

Website: https://www.gillmed.com/Address: 999 S Fairmont Ave Ste 235, Lodi, California, United States