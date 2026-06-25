Hoboken’s Summer Fun Season Puts Sun-Safe Skin Care Back in Focus

As city parks fill with outdoor movies, concerts, dance performances and fitness classes, Ethos Aesthetics + Wellness is urging residents to take a practical approach to seasonal skin health.

Hoboken’s outdoor calendar is underway, and with it comes a familiar summer concern for residents spending more time in parks, on the waterfront and at community events: sun exposure.

The City of Hoboken announced that its free 2026 Summer Fun programming began June 2, with concerts, outdoor movies, DanceFest and Fitness in the Park scheduled across public spaces including Shipyard Park, Church Square Park, Sinatra Park, Pier A Park and ResilienCity Park. The city said the programming is organized by the Division of Cultural Affairs and Division of Recreation and includes events for residents and visitors of all ages.

The seasonal return to outdoor gatherings arrives as national skin-health organizations continue to warn that everyday sun habits remain inconsistent. The American Academy of Dermatology reported in May 2026 that 57 percent of Americans regularly use sunscreen, while one-third said they got a sunburn in the past year. The same AAD survey found that more than 16 million adults reported reducing or stopping sunscreen use because of online claims. Separately, the AAD states that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

New Jersey data show the issue is local as well. The New Jersey Department of Health’s NJSHAD indicator summary reported that, in 2022, 1,524 men and 1,066 women in New Jersey were diagnosed with melanoma of the skin.

Ethos Aesthetics + Wellness, located at 79 Hudson St., Suite 100LL in Hoboken, says the practical response is not panic, but planning. The Hoboken office offers aesthetic and wellness services including Botox, lip fillers, facials, microneedling and laser hair removal, with broader Ethos services including skin treatments, medical-grade skincare, laser treatments, body contouring, hair restoration and wellness care. The company lists its care team as including board-certified physicians, advanced-trained providers, registered nurses, physician associates, nurse practitioners and licensed estheticians.

“Hoboken residents are spending more time outdoors now, so the conversation should start with prevention — daily SPF, avoiding intentional tanning, and knowing when a changing spot needs attention from a medical professional,” said Mckenzie Tomaschek, MedSpa Coordinator at Ethos Aesthetics + Wellness. “Our role is to help people build realistic skin-care plans and, when appropriate, discuss treatments for concerns such as pigmentation, texture and redness after the summer season.”

For residents heading to outdoor events this summer, Ethos recommends a simple checklist:

Apply broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher before outdoor events and reapply as directed.

Bring a hat, sunglasses and water, especially for daytime park activities.

Do not treat a tan as a sign of skin health; the AAD states that any tan reflects UV damage.

Watch for new, changing, itching or bleeding spots and contact a board-certified dermatologist when they appear.

Avoid aggressive exfoliation or active skincare immediately after a sunburn.

Ask a qualified provider before combining cosmetic treatments with recent sun exposure.

To learn more, visit https://myethosspa.com/locations/hoboken-nj/ or call (201) 425-0767.

About Ethos Aesthetics + Wellness

Ethos Aesthetics + Wellness is a New Jersey medical aesthetics and wellness provider founded in 2008 in Summit by Dr. Hardik Soni and Dr. Monika Soni. The Hoboken location serves residents of Hoboken, Jersey City, Weehawken, Union City, West New York, Hudson County and the New York metropolitan area. Services include injectables, skin treatments, laser treatments, body contouring, hair restoration, laser hair removal, tattoo removal and wellness services. The Hoboken Google listing is currently reported at 5.0 stars from seven Google reviews.

Media Contact

Mckenzie Tomaschek

MedSpa Coordinator

Ethos Aesthetics + Wellness

Phone: (201) 425-0767

Email: info@myethosspa.com

Website: https://myethosspa.com/locations/hoboken-nj/