Mark Vincent Fansler and Carlo Drogo Announce Strategic Partnership to Market the sale of a High Growth Transportation and Logistics Business Opportunity

Mark Vincent Fansler and Carlo Drogo today announced a strategic brokerage partnership to represent the sale of a high performing transportation and logistics company that generated more than $16.5 million in annual gross revenue from a single operating location.

The collaboration brings together two professionals with extensive backgrounds in commercial real estate, business brokerage, investment analysis, and transaction management. Their joint representation reflects the scale and complexity of an opportunity that has already attracted attention from transportation operators, private investment groups, and business acquisition specialists.

By combining their expertise, they aim to provide qualified buyers with access to a business that has demonstrated significant growth while operating through a model that differs from many traditional transportation companies.

A Partnership Built on Experience and Market Knowledge

The representation agreement combines decades of industry experience from two professionals whose careers have focused on helping clients navigate complex transactions.

Carlo Drogo serves as a Broker Salesperson and leads a branch office in South Jersey. Over the course of his career, he has participated in more than 1,000 residential and commercial transactions and earned recognition as a six time ICON Agent and seven time recipient of the New Jersey Circle of Excellence Award.

Mark Vincent Fansler serves as a Commercial Advisor and Business Broker who runs a national team of advisors and is widely known for his involvement in commercial mixed use real estate development, business acquisitions, investment structures, property management and maintenance operations, and award winning entrepreneurial ventures spanning multiple industries and more.Google his full name to learn about all of Mark’s businesses and venture activities.

Together, they bring complementary skills designed to help buyers evaluate not only the business itself, but also its long term expansion potential and strategic value within the transportation sector.

The Opportunity

The company, now being offered to qualified buyers, reported more than $16.5 million in gross revenue during its most recent fiscal year after generating approximately $11.5 million the previous year. Operating from a single location, the business has attracted attention for its growth trajectory and operational model during a period that challenged many transportation and logistics providers.

This announcement highlights an opportunity that reflects broader trends in entrepreneurship, supply chain adaptation, and operational innovation that emerged during one of the most disruptive economic periods in recent history.

The operating systems have been completely re-engineered and are out performing nearly everything in its path.

These systems and the model that the corporation is built on capitalizes on many business revenue streams, with opportunities for it to capture more. (investment sales, management of the rigs, trailer rent, fleet maintenance, exit sales, etc.)

The strength of these systems allows for extensive expansion of the operations to other regions all through the existing management and operating systems.

Everything needed to manage, operate, and scale the businesses reach is already in place.

Simply secure the new locations and turn up the operation dial from the home base and 5-10x the revenue with the confidence that everything is already in place to manage as many locations that you would like to add.

You owe it to yourself to learn more about this opportunity and why it is poised for such remarkable growth.

Growing Interest in Strategic Acquisitions

Business acquisition activity has remained a key growth strategy across multiple industries, particularly among organizations seeking proven operating platforms.

Rather than building new businesses from the ground up, many buyers seek opportunities that offer existing revenue streams, established customer relationships, trained personnel, and tested systems. Transportation and logistics companies with documented growth records often receive additional attention due to the industry’s ongoing importance to commerce and supply chain operations.

The sale of this Transportation and Logistics Corporation represented by Fansler and Drogo is expected to appeal to transportation operators and venture capitalists pursuing expansion, logistics providers seeking diversification, entrepreneurs evaluating acquisition opportunities, and investment groups interested in scalable business platforms.

They have indicated that discussions with prospective buyers are expected to be focused heavily on the company’s ability to replicate its existing operational model in additional markets.

A Market Opportunity With National Potential

According to the brokers, one of the most compelling aspects of the business is the potential for geographic expansion.

The company has demonstrated its ability to generate substantial revenue from a single location, leading some industry professionals to evaluate how similar performance could potentially be achieved through expansion into additional regions.

As transportation networks continue evolving to meet growing demand, opportunities that combine proven systems and operations with expansion potential often attract strong buyer interest.

The brokers believe the business represents a rare combination of established performance and future growth opportunity, characteristics that are increasingly sought after within today’s acquisition marketplace.

Professional Representation for Qualified Buyers

Mark and Carlo stated that interested parties will have access to detailed information through a confidential qualification process designed to protect both the seller and prospective buyers.

Qualified parties will be able to review operational information, financial performance data, and expansion opportunities through coordinated discussions managed by both representatives.

They expect interest from a broad range of transportation, logistics, operational, and investment professionals as awareness of the opportunity continues to grow.

About Commercial Advisor and Realty Agents

Mark Vincent Fansler and Carlo Drogo are part of a globally Brokered platform, providing commercial real estate, residential brokerage, business brokerage, and investment services across North America. Through experienced professionals such as Mark Vincent Fansler and Carlo Drogo, the organizations assist clients with acquisitions, dispositions, investment opportunities, commercial transactions, and business growth strategies. Contact Mark if you would like to join the “M Vincent Fansler Team” in their national commercial and business brokerage services or Carlo Drogo to join their “Expert Sales Team” in NJ.

Additional information can be found on these two real estate power houses through Carlo Drogo’s LinkedIn profile and Mark Vincent Fansler’s LinkedIn profile . Updates can also be followed through Carlo Drogo and Mark Vincent Fansler Facebook page.

For inquiries regarding this opportunity, interested parties may also contact Mark Vincent Fansler directly at Mark.Fansler@expcommercial.com or Carlo Drogo at Carlo.Drogo@exprealty.com . Through Carlo’s website https://theexpertsalesteam.com and through Mark’s website https://mvincentandassociates.com .