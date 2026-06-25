The Legend Lives On: From Petinos Taverna to Blue Myth and the Kousathanas Family Legacy

More than half a century after the first celebration above the beach of Platis Gialos, the Kousathanas family continues to shape the story of Mykonian hospitality through Blue Myth, its renowned Greek Nights, and a growing collection of hospitality properties that has evolved alongside Mykonos itself.

There is a place in Mykonos where time seems to move differently. Perched above the turquoise waters of Platis Gialos, where the sea meets the light of the Aegean, stands Blue Myth—a restaurant that for more than fifty years has welcomed locals and travelers from around the world. For the Kousathanas family, however, it is much more than a restaurant. It is where everything began.

From Petinos Taverna to Blue Myth

The story begins in the late 1960s.

Giannis Kousathanas, born in 1943 on the island of Delos, opened a small family taverna in Platis Gialos together with his family. Locals had given the family the nickname “Petinos” (Πετεινός)—the Greek word for rooster, traditionally associated with courage, determination, confidence, and entrepreneurial spirit. Over time, the nickname became inseparable from the family’s identity and later inspired the Petinos hospitality brand.

The original restaurant became known as Petinos Taverna and, in 1969, evolved into what is known today as Blue Myth.

In its earliest years, Giannis personally caught the fish and lobsters served to guests, cultivated many of his own ingredients, and ensured every visitor felt at home. This philosophy—hospitality from the heart, not simply service—became the foundation upon which the entire Petinos’ Resorts Of Mykonos collection would later be built.

A Traditional Greek Restaurant and a Mykonian Landmark

Long before becoming famous for its Greek Nights, Blue Myth established itself as one of the traditional family restaurants of Mykonos.

For decades, locals, returning visitors, and travelers from around the world have gathered above the shores of Platis Gialos to enjoy fresh seafood, traditional Greek recipes, Mediterranean cuisine, and authentic island hospitality.

Today, Blue Myth welcomes guests from breakfast through dinner, offering Greek and Mediterranean flavors, fresh fish, sunset dining, and candlelit evenings overlooking the Aegean. More than a restaurant, it remains a living part of Mykonos’ hospitality history.

The OPA Greek Party

If Blue Myth is the heart of the family, then its Greek Nights are its soul.

What began as a spontaneous family tradition eventually became one of the island’s most beloved experiences. As children, Giannis’ three sons would dance between the tables, inviting visitors to join authentic Greek celebrations filled with music, dancing, laughter, and joy.

Those evenings gradually evolved into the legendary OPA Greek Party, widely regarded as one of the first organized Greek cultural celebrations presented to international visitors in Mykonos and among the oldest continuously operating experiences of its kind in Greece.

More than half a century later, the tradition continues every Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday. The next generation of the Kousathanas family proudly carries forward the same spirit that began decades ago, proving that hospitality is not merely a profession—it is a way of life.

Growing Together with Mykonos

From that small seaside taverna emerged a hospitality legacy spanning more than five decades.

The group’s first hotel, Petinos Hotel, opened in 1974, followed by Petinos Beach Hotel in 1982 and Nissaki Boutique Hotel in 1984. In 2003, the iconic Saint John Hotel Villas & Spa opened in Agios Ioannis, marking the family’s entry into luxury hospitality.

Over the years, the collection expanded with Jenny’s Summer Houses, Anax Resort & Spa, Aeonic Suites & Spa, Kallos Of Mykonos, and additional hospitality properties across the island.

Today, the Kousathanas family operates more than a dozen hospitality properties in Mykonos, making it one of the island’s longest-standing family-owned hospitality groups. From the original Petinos Taverna to today’s collection of hotels, villas, restaurants, and hospitality experiences, the family’s history mirrors the evolution of Mykonos itself as an international destination.

Aeonic and Kallos: Looking Toward the Future

The opening of Aeonic Suites & Spa in 2021 introduced a bold contemporary vision, combining modern luxury with a distinctive design philosophy inspired by simplicity, authenticity, and natural beauty.

The newest addition to the collection, Kallos Of Mykonos, offers a private sanctuary in Ornos, featuring houses, studios, suites, and villas inspired by traditional Mykonian architecture. Complemented by personalized service and the Kerasma Restaurant, Kallos reflects the family’s commitment to preserving authentic Mykonian hospitality while embracing contemporary luxury.

The Next Chapter: Agios Ioannis 2027

And the story continues.

In the summer of 2027, the Kousathanas family is preparing to unveil a brand-new luxury hospitality project in Agios Ioannis, the very bay where Saint John Hotel Villas & Spa helped redefine Mykonian hospitality more than two decades ago.

The project promises to once again unite tradition and contemporary luxury, writing the next chapter of a story that began over half a century ago in a small family taverna overlooking Platis Gialos.

A Legacy of Hospitality

From the first celebrations at Petinos Taverna to Blue Myth, Kallos Of Mykonos, and the vision of 2027, the Kousathanas family remains faithful to the simple principle taught by Giannis from the beginning:

True hospitality comes from the heart.

Today, children and grandchildren continue to welcome guests as members of the family, remember their names, share their stories, and lead the dancing every Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday at Blue Myth.

Because in the Mykonos of the Petinos family, the legend is not something that belongs to the past.

The legend lives on—and it still dances.

Key Facts

• Blue Myth traces its origins to the original Petinos Taverna established in Platis Gialos in the late 1960s.

• “Petinos” (Πετεινός) is the Greek word for rooster and the historic nickname of the Kousathanas family.

• Blue Myth is both a traditional Greek restaurant and the home of the OPA Greek Party.

• The OPA Greek Party is among the longest-running Greek cultural entertainment experiences in Mykonos.

• The Kousathanas family has been active in Mykonian hospitality for more than five decades.

• Petinos’ Resorts Of Mykonos is part of a wider family hospitality legacy spanning more than a dozen properties across the island.

• Kallos Of Mykonos is the newest addition to the collection.

• A new luxury hospitality project is scheduled to open in Agios Ioannis in 2027.

Discover more at:

www.resortsofmykonos.com

www.bluemythrestaurant.gr