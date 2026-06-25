Kaizenaire, a Singapore-registered company (UEN 201932071D) led by founder Ken Tan, has expanded its AI marketing services in response to one of the biggest shifts in how people search in years. The expanded offering combines search engine optimisation (SEO), answer engine optimisation (AEO) and generative engine optimisation (GEO), helping Singapore businesses stay visible whether a customer searches on Google, speaks to a voice assistant, or asks an AI tool for a recommendation.

Responding to a shift in how customers search

For a growing number of Singapore business owners, the way customers find suppliers has changed. Rather than scrolling through a page of links, many buyers now ask an AI assistant a direct question and read the short answer it produces — an answer that often names only a handful of businesses. A company missing from that answer can be effectively invisible for that search, no matter how well it ranks on a traditional results page. These answers appear in several forms, from the featured snippets and voice results shown by search engines to the synthesised responses produced by AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews. Kaizenaire’s expanded service is built around this new reality, helping Singapore businesses remain visible across all of these surfaces rather than optimising for the traditional search page alone.

A combined AI marketing service for Singapore businesses

The expansion brings Kaizenaire’s marketing work under a single AI marketing approach that covers the full range of places customers now look for information. Rather than treating search, answer features and AI engines as separate problems, Kaizenaire combines three connected disciplines that share the same foundations of quality content, sound technical setup and credible authority. The company offers the combined service to Singapore small and medium enterprises across a range of sectors, and positions it as an extension of established marketing practice rather than a replacement for it.

Search engine optimisation (SEO). Kaizenaire’s search engine optimisation work helps a business rank on search engines such as Google and Bing through quality content, sound technical health, credible authority and structured data. The company treats SEO as the foundation that the newer disciplines build on, because content a search engine cannot crawl, understand or trust rarely appears in an answer feature or an AI-generated response.

Answer engine optimisation (AEO). Kaizenaire’s answer engine optimisation work helps a business become the direct answer a search surface returns — the featured snippet, the “People Also Ask” result, the voice-assistant reply, or the answer box that increasingly appears above traditional listings. The company structures content as clear, self-contained statements supported by schema markup, so that search engines can extract and present the information with confidence.

Generative engine optimisation (GEO). Kaizenaire’s generative engine optimisation work helps a business get cited inside the answers produced by AI engines such as ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews. Because these engines name only a small number of sources, the company focuses on clear, citable information, accurate details and a consistent brand presence across the web, and tracks how often a business is referenced across the major AI assistants over time.

An honest, measured approach

Kaizenaire positions the service around honesty rather than guarantees. The company runs the three disciplines together instead of selling them separately, and measures results in the terms that fit each: rankings and organic visits for SEO, ownership of snippets and answer boxes for AEO, and citation frequency across AI assistants for GEO. Kaizenaire is candid that visibility in AI answers builds over months rather than days, depends on signals that no agency fully controls, and cannot be guaranteed. The company reports progress in ranges, and tells prospective clients plainly when a goal is unrealistic. That candour is consistent with Kaizenaire’s wider reputation for straightforward communication, and tends to resonate with experienced Singapore business owners who have grown wary of marketing promises.

Part of a broader offering for Singapore SMEs

The expanded marketing service sits alongside Kaizenaire’s other work with Singapore small and medium enterprises, which includes AI-augmented offshore staffing. The company has supported local businesses across sectors such as interior design, e-commerce and professional services, and has increasingly been asked by those clients how to remain visible as their customers adopt AI tools. The expansion of the SEO, AEO and GEO offering is a direct response to that demand, and keeps Kaizenaire’s marketing and staffing services under one Singapore-registered provider.

Availability for Singapore businesses

Kaizenaire’s SEO, AEO and GEO services are available now to Singapore businesses as part of the company’s broader AI marketing offering. The service is aimed at small and medium enterprises that want to remain discoverable as search behaviour shifts toward AI. Engagements typically begin with a consultation to review a business’s current visibility across both search engines and AI assistants. Further information on the expanded service is available at kaizenaire.ai.

“Search used to mean one box and ten blue links. Today a customer might ask an AI assistant and simply read whatever answer it gives — and if a business is not named in that answer, it may as well not exist,” said Ken Tan, founder of Kaizenaire. “We expanded the service because Singapore business owners kept asking how to stay visible as their customers moved to these tools. The honest answer is that it takes time, and nobody can promise a citation, so we report progress in ranges rather than guarantees.”

“SEO is not dead; it has simply grown a second and third dimension,” Tan added. “The same groundwork that helps a business rank on Google now also helps it appear in answer boxes and get cited by AI assistants. Kaizenaire would rather build that foundation honestly than sell a shortcut that does not exist.”

﻿﻿

About Kaizenaire

Kaizenaire is a Singapore company incorporated in 2019 (UEN 201932071D) that provides AI-era marketing services — including SEO, AEO, GEO and Google Business Profile optimisation — alongside AI-augmented offshore staffing for local small and medium enterprises. Led by founder Ken Tan, the company is known for a candid, no-nonsense approach and focuses on helping Singapore businesses stay visible as search shifts towards AI. More information is available at kaizenaire.ai.