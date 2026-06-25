Deezer Launches Remix Lab With Artist-Approved Fan Remixes

Deezer has launched Remix Lab, an in-app feature that allows listeners to create and share remixes of selected songs with approval from the artists and rights holders.

The service is initially available in France and includes music from artists such as Céline Dion, Alain Souchon, Alonzo, Ronisia, Mosimann, Tiakola, and Zaho. Deezer says the original rights holders receive payment whenever a fan-created remix is streamed.

Listeners Can Modify Songs Inside Deezer

Remix Lab appears on the pages of participating artists within the Deezer app. Users can adjust elements such as a song’s tempo and reverb or apply more extensive changes to its musical style and genre.

The feature uses editing controls built directly into the platform rather than generating remixes through artificial intelligence. This gives listeners a way to experiment with existing recordings while keeping the original artists and rights holders involved.

Pierre Trochu, Deezer’s head of product, said the tools are intended to support both simple edits and more substantial transformations. Finished remixes can be shared and streamed through Deezer under the platform’s licensing arrangements.

Artists and Rights Holders Retain Control

Deezer developed the feature with participating artists and music rights holders rather than allowing users to remix any track in its catalogue. The company says this approach ensures that permissions and compensation are established before the music becomes available for remixing.

Chief executive Alexis Lanternier said Remix Lab is designed to deepen the connection between artists and listeners while respecting ownership rights. He added that the company wants each use of the music to contribute to artist earnings.

The launch follows Deezer’s efforts to distinguish human-made music from fully AI-generated recordings. The company has introduced technology for detecting AI-generated tracks and excludes detected content from its editorial playlists and recommendation systems.

Deezer Club Will Host Remix Competitions

Users can also enter remix contests through Deezer Club. Winning entries will be added to a dedicated playlist, with results expected in early September.

Each winner will receive two tickets to a Deezer Purple Door event and merchandise connected to the participating artist. The competitions give selected remixes greater visibility while keeping them within Deezer’s approved system.

Deezer said Remix Lab could expand to additional countries in the coming months. The company has not provided a specific international release schedule.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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