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Facebook Revives Creator Studio as a Standalone AI Companion App

ByJolyen

Jun 25, 2026

Facebook Revives Creator Studio as a Standalone AI Companion App

Facebook is bringing back Creator Studio as a standalone, AI-powered companion app designed to help creators understand their performance, manage audience interactions and decide what to work on next.

The redesigned app is currently being tested with a selected group of creators. Meta has not announced when it will become available more widely.

AI Assistant Provides Personalised Guidance

The app includes Facebook’s recently introduced Creator Assistant, which analyses a creator’s content style, performance, audience engagement and stated goals.

Creators can ask conversational questions instead of navigating multiple analytics dashboards. Examples include asking when to publish a post, what viewers are discussing in the comments or how an audience has changed over time.

The assistant can also recommend actions based on the creator’s own account data. Meta says its suggestions should become more relevant as it learns more about each creator’s goals and community.

This could help creators identify content opportunities and review performance without relying as heavily on external analytics or brainstorming tools. However, creators will still decide whether to follow the recommendations produced by the assistant.

Comment Tool Drafts Replies in a Creator’s Tone

Creator Studio will include an AI-powered comment feature that identifies audience responses requiring attention. It can then prepare suggested replies written to resemble the creator’s usual tone.

The replies are not posted automatically. Creators can review, edit and approve each response before it appears publicly.

When users open the app, they will see a daily list of priorities. These may include reviewing the performance of a recent post, checking progress toward account goals and responding to important comments.

The approach turns Creator Studio into a task-focused workspace rather than another collection of charts. Meta is positioning the app as a dedicated place where creators can manage their Facebook presence without the distractions of the main social network.

Meta Expands Its Collection of Standalone Apps

The Creator Studio revival follows Meta’s launch of other specialised applications connected to its existing platforms. In May, Facebook began publicly testing Forum, a standalone app that gives Facebook Groups members a separate feed for community discussions.

Meta is competing with TikTok, YouTube and other platforms for creators who produce the content that keeps audiences active. By placing analytics, recommendations and community-management tools in one app, Facebook is attempting to make its platform easier to manage as a creator business.

Featured image credits:  Simon – pixabay.com
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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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