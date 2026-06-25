Wimbledon in the Alps: The Bonmont Tennis Masters Unveils Ultimate Pre-Grass Grand Slam Preview

The Bonmont Tennis Masters has concluded its highly anticipated 2026 edition, held from 5 June to 7 June, cementing its reputation as one of the world’s most prestigious and intimate grass-court tennis events. Set against the exceptional backdrop of the Bonmont Golf & Country Club, offering sweeping views over Lake Geneva and Mont Blanc, the exclusive three-day exhibition has fast become a definitive warm-up platform for the championships at Wimbledon.

At the core of the event’s success is its championship-standard grass court. Engineered alongside renowned English grass-court specialists, Realsport, and the local Bonmont greenkeeping team, the turf replicates the playing conditions of the All-England Club within the Swiss countryside. The court has earned widespread acclaim from Top 10 ATP players and Grand Slam champions, establishing itself as an elite destination for grass-court preparation.

Organised by EDGE International , an innovative Player Development Agency, alongside co-organisers Sport Spirit, the event maintains a strict commitment to quality over scale. Daily attendance is strictly limited to an invitation-only audience of 150 to 200 guests. This elite ecosystem brings together international entrepreneurs, decision-makers, and sports enthusiasts, facilitating direct, organic networking far removed from traditional mass-market sporting spectacles.

The 2026 player line-up featured a stellar contingent of world-class tennis talent, including Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, Karen Khachanov, and Alexander Bublik, joining an illustrious alumni list that includes Dominic Thiem and Félix Auger-Aliassime. Endorsing the quality of the facilities, several competing athletes chose to extend their residency at the estate post-tournament to continue their Grand Slam training.

Beyond world-class match play, the gathering delivers an immersive behind-the-scenes journey. Guests gain access to technical performance analytics, racket customisation, and direct on-court pro-am clinics. The event uniquely bridges multiple sporting disciplines, incorporating interactive activations with Tour de France champions, LPGA golfers, and Olympic alpine ski medalists.

The weekend seamlessly integrates curated luxury experiences into its natural rhythm. Attendees participated in Zenith Automobile test drives, exclusive Audemars Piguet watchmaking showcases, Bucherer Jewellery viewings, and Petrus wine tastings, complemented by haute cuisine from Luigia-Capocaccia. This tailored environment has consistently driven tangible commercial outcomes, from automotive acquisitions to international corporate partnerships and athlete endorsement deals.

Supported by premier global partners including Julius Baer, Roche Bobois, Royal Savoy, Nestlé, Trafigura, and GlobeAir, the event continues to draw an influential international audience spanning the United States, the Middle East, and Asia, alongside dignitaries such as the IOC President and Olympic Games Executive Director.

As the Bonmont Tennis Masters prepares to enter its next developmental phase with the forthcoming announcement of a high-profile title sponsor, its foundational DNA remains resolutely focused on absolute exclusivity, authenticity, and pristine sporting heritage.

About EDGE International

EDGE International is an innovative Player Development Agency specialising in the comprehensive management, training, and strategic growth of elite sporting talent. As the founders and owners of the Bonmont Tennis Masters, EDGE International designs highly curated, world-class sporting platforms that connect exceptional global athletes with leading corporate brands and international decision-makers. Grounded in a commitment to quality and prestige, the agency develops bespoke sports infrastructure and exclusive experiential properties across Europe.

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