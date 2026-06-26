reUNITEme Announces Emergency Contact Access Tools Designed for Travel and Caregiving Safety

reUNITEme, a woman owned emergency preparedness and caregiving platform founded by Danielle Marten, MPA, CHEP, and Tami Wood, BSN, RN, has announced expanded awareness efforts surrounding its emergency contact access and temporary caregiver support tools. The platform is designed to help families, caregivers, and emergency contacts securely access critical medical and emergency information during disasters, travel disruptions, medical emergencies, and crowded public events.

Built from more than 40 years of combined experience in healthcare, emergency preparedness, and disaster response, reUNITEme was created to address a growing challenge facing families and caregivers: staying connected during chaotic or time sensitive situations.

The platform allows users to securely store medical records, allergies, medications, insurance information, legal documents, and emergency contacts in one centralized digital location. Authorized emergency contacts and temporary caregivers can receive customized access to critical information when needed.

Supporting Families During Travel and Public Events

reUNITEme is placing particular focus on how its tools can support travel safety during domestic and international trips, festivals, sporting events, airports, conventions, and other crowded environments where communication disruptions or separation incidents may occur.

The company said the platform was developed to help families reconnect more quickly and provide emergency contacts with access to essential information if a loved one becomes separated from their phone, identification, or primary support system.

Temporary caregivers, including grandparents, babysitters, coaches, teachers, travel companions, and group leaders, can receive secure access permissions tailored to specific situations and timeframes.

Danielle Marten, Co Founder of reUNITEme, said, “Preparedness is not about fear. It is about connection, communication, and reducing confusion during moments that can quickly become overwhelming for families and caregivers.”

The company noted that the platform’s caregiver access tools are designed to support both planned travel situations and unexpected emergencies by improving communication and reducing delays in accessing critical information.

Designed for Modern Caregiving Needs

reUNITEme was intentionally developed to support caregiving responsibilities across all stages of life, including childcare, special needs support, chronic illnesses, and aging related care coordination. The founders explained that caregiving responsibilities often involve multiple family members, healthcare providers, and temporary caregivers, creating a need for secure and organized information sharing.

The platform allows caregivers to assign limited duration access while maintaining control over what information is shared. According to the company, this functionality can help reduce communication barriers during urgent situations while supporting continuity of care for vulnerable individuals.

Tami Wood, BSN, RN, Co Founder of reUNITEme, stated, “Families today are balancing healthcare, caregiving, work, travel, and school responsibilities all at once. Our goal is to help bring clarity and support during situations where every second matters.” The company also emphasized that reUNITEme was designed to move beyond traditional paper based emergency records by offering secure digital accessibility, even when individuals may not have direct access to their mobile devices or identification.

A Community Focused Approach to Preparedness

reUNITEme said its platform was intentionally built around compassionate and community focused preparedness rather than fear based messaging. The company’s mission centers on helping families stay connected, informed, and supported during emergencies and unexpected disruptions.

The organization’s guiding message states, “We stand with our communities and caregivers, saving lives, reuniting loved ones, and bringing calm to the chaos.”

The founders also noted that the platform was designed with underserved communities in mind, with pricing intended to remain accessible rather than creating barriers to preparedness and safety resources.

As travel activity and public gatherings continue to increase, the company believes preparedness planning has become an increasingly important part of family safety discussions. reUNITEme’s tools are intended to help families organize critical information in advance while supporting communication during emergencies.

Additional information about reUNITEme and its emergency preparedness tools is available through the company website and mobile applications.

About reUNITEme

reUNITEme is a woman owned emergency preparedness and caregiving platform founded by Danielle Marten, MPA, CHEP, and Tami Wood, BSN, RN. The company helps families, caregivers, and emergency contacts securely access important information during emergencies, disasters, travel incidents, and crowded public events.

The platform supports medical preparedness, caregiving coordination, temporary caregiver access, and emergency communication continuity for individuals and families navigating all stages of life.

Learn more through reUNITEme , HCCP Kansas , the Apple App Store , and Google Play or get in touch via admin@reuniteme.app .