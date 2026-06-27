VEVVO Announces Launch of Contractor Built Business Operating System Designed for Flooring, Roofing, and Contracting Crews

Family Owned Contracting Company Launches Trade Specific Software Platform

VEVVO Inc. today announced the launch of VEVVO, an all in one business operating system developed specifically for flooring, roofing, and contracting crews. Created by contractors with decades of hands-on industry experience, the platform was designed to address operational challenges that many trade businesses face daily, including estimating, scheduling, invoicing, crew management, and project documentation.

Founded by Breanna and Thomas Curry alongside Elizabeth and Brandon Ellis, VEVVO emerged from real world experience operating an epoxy flooring business in Morristown, Tennessee. After struggling to find software capable of supporting the unique workflows of contractors, the family decided to develop a platform tailored to the way trade businesses actually operate.

The launch marks a significant milestone for the company as it expands access to tools built specifically for independent contractors, flooring companies, roofing businesses, and growing service organizations.

Built From Job Site Experience Rather Than Generic CRM Design

According to the company, many software solutions currently available require contractors to adapt their workflows to systems originally designed for unrelated industries. VEVVO was developed with a different approach.

The platform incorporates features commonly used by trade businesses, including square footage pricing, waste factor calculations, crew day scheduling, material tracking, automated invoicing, and job specific photo management.

“VEVVO isn’t a venture backed product made by people who’ve never set foot on a job site. It’s the software our own flooring business runs on every day. If something is broken, we feel it before you do,” said Breanna Curry, Co Founder of VEVVO.

Because the founders continue operating contracting businesses, the company states that product development remains closely tied to practical field experience and day to day operational needs.

Supporting Contractors From First Contact to Final Payment

VEVVO is designed to manage the complete project lifecycle from lead generation through project completion and payment collection.

Key features include branded estimates, automated invoicing, scheduling tools, project documentation, customer communication workflows, and payment collection support. The platform also includes ACH pay by bank functionality intended to help contractors reduce payment processing costs associated with traditional credit card transactions.

The company reports that contractors can implement the system quickly without extensive onboarding requirements. Field crews can access project information and upload documentation directly from job sites, helping improve communication between office staff and crews in the field.

Artificial Intelligence and Automation Enhance Operational Visibility

As part of the platform launch, VEVVO introduced FlowPro, an artificial intelligence powered assistant designed to help business owners identify opportunities requiring attention.

The assistant monitors operational activity and can provide notifications related to stale estimates, inactive leads, and workflow bottlenecks that may impact revenue generation or project completion timelines.

Rather than replacing operational oversight, the company describes FlowPro as a support tool intended to help contractors maintain visibility into business performance while managing multiple projects simultaneously.

The integration of automation and operational intelligence reflects broader industry trends as contractors seek technology solutions that improve efficiency without adding unnecessary complexity.

Free Forever Model Aims to Lower Adoption Barriers

In conjunction with the launch, VEVVO announced a Free Forever plan that allows contractors to begin using the platform without subscription commitments or credit card requirements.

The company believes lowering financial barriers can help smaller contractors and independent operators gain access to business management tools that may otherwise be unavailable to them.

By offering a no cost entry point, VEVVO aims to support businesses at various stages of growth while providing a pathway toward more advanced operational capabilities as companies expand.

Contractor Focus Remains Central to Future Development

As the company enters the market, leadership states that future product development will continue to be driven by direct contractor feedback and real world operational challenges.

Rather than pursuing a broad software market strategy, VEVVO plans to maintain its focus on trade specific solutions that address the needs of flooring, roofing, and contracting professionals.

The company believes that software built from direct industry experience can help contractors improve operational consistency, reduce administrative burdens, and gain greater visibility into project performance.

Award Recognizes Innovation in Contractor Software Excellence

VEVVO recently received the Best Contractor Software in the United States of 2026 award from Best of Best Review, recognizing the company’s contractor-built approach to business management software. The recognition highlights VEVVO’s commitment to developing practical solutions shaped by real job site experience, including estimating, scheduling, invoicing, crew management, payment processing, and AI powered workflow automation.

About VEVVO Inc.

VEVVO Inc. is a family owned software company founded by Breanna and Thomas Curry and Elizabeth and Brandon Ellis. Built from decades of hands-on contracting experience, VEVVO develops trade specific business management software for flooring, roofing, and contracting companies. The platform streamlines estimating, scheduling, invoicing, crew management, payment collection, and project documentation through a unified operating system designed around real job site workflows.

Contractors interested in simplifying operations, improving cash flow, and managing projects more efficiently can learn more at VEVVO . Follow VEVVO for updates and industry insights on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok . For inquiries, contact info@thevevvo.com.