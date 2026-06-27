Valyrian Private Wealth Announces Integrated Wealth Platform for High-Net-Worth Clients

Formal Announcement of an Integrated Wealth Platform

Valyrian Private Wealth today announced the continued expansion and formal positioning of its integrated wealth advisory platform, bringing together investment strategy, foreign exchange advisory and hedging, and global lending solutions within a single client relationship.

The announcement reflects growing demand from high-net-worth individuals, business owners and family offices for more coordinated advice across their entire balance sheet. As client wealth structures become increasingly sophisticated and globally diversified, many investors are seeking alternatives to the traditional model of engaging multiple advisers, banks and specialist providers for different aspects of their financial affairs.

Valyrian Private Wealth was established to address this challenge by providing a central advisory relationship that integrates investment management, currency risk management and lending strategy into a cohesive framework.

“Many wealthy families and entrepreneurs today hold a combination of operating businesses, property, private investments and international assets,” said Julien Brodie, Managing Director of Valyrian Private Wealth.

“These assets are often managed through multiple advisers who operate independently of one another. Our objective is to provide a more coordinated approach that considers the client’s entire balance sheet, helping them make better-informed strategic decisions while reducing complexity.”

Responding to the Evolution of Wealth Management

Traditional wealth management models have largely focused on listed equities, fixed income securities and managed investment portfolios. However, high-net-worth investors increasingly allocate capital across private equity, venture capital, private credit, infrastructure, property and other alternative assets that require broader expertise and specialist networks.

Valyrian Private Wealth works with a global network of investment managers, banks, family offices, private capital providers and specialist counterparties to provide clients with access to a diverse range of investment opportunities across public and private markets.

Client portfolios may include allocations to private equity, venture capital, infrastructure, private credit, real assets and other specialist investment strategies alongside traditional listed market exposures. Through its network, the firm can also facilitate access to selected private market opportunities, including investments in high-growth private technology companies, where appropriate and available to eligible investors.

The firm’s investment approach focuses on portfolio construction, diversification, liquidity management and long-term capital growth, while ensuring investment decisions remain aligned with broader wealth planning objectives.

Institutional Foreign Exchange and Hedging Capability

Foreign exchange exposure has become an increasingly important consideration for investors with offshore assets, international business interests and cross-border financing arrangements.

Through relationships with leading global foreign exchange providers and banking institutions, Valyrian Private Wealth provides clients with access to institutional foreign exchange execution, hedging solutions and specialised credit arrangements that are typically associated with larger corporate and institutional clients.

Rather than treating foreign exchange as a standalone transaction, the firm incorporates currency management into its broader wealth advisory framework, aligning hedging decisions with investment strategy, cash-flow planning and risk management objectives.

Global Lending Solutions Across Traditional and Alternative Assets

A key component of the firm’s integrated platform is its lending capability, which spans both traditional and specialist asset classes.

Valyrian Private Wealth works with a broad network of banks, non-bank lenders and private capital providers to source lending solutions tailored to the needs of affluent individuals, business owners and family offices.

The firm assists clients with a range of financing requirements, including residential and commercial property lending, development finance, corporate lending and specialised asset-backed facilities.

Additional financing solutions may be available against financial assets including listed securities, bonds, private equity, venture capital and private credit investments, subject to lender requirements and eligibility criteria. Lending opportunities may also extend to select alternative and lifestyle assets including aircraft, marine assets, fine art, precious metals and certain digital assets providing clients with enhanced flexibility and liquidity without the need to dispose of underlying investments.

“Our lending capability reflects the breadth of relationships we have developed across the banking and private capital markets over many years,” Brodie said.

“This enables us to explore a wide range of financing solutions for clients whose circumstances may fall outside conventional lending frameworks.”

Supporting Asset-Rich Investors

Many high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs hold significant wealth in business interests, investment portfolios and other assets while generating relatively modest personal income.

This can create challenges under traditional lending assessment models, which often place greater emphasis on income than total wealth.

By considering the broader balance sheet and capital structure of a client, Valyrian Private Wealth assists investors seeking to unlock liquidity while maintaining exposure to long-term investment holdings and business interests.

A Single Relationship Model

At the core of the firm’s offering is a single relationship model designed to provide clients with coordinated oversight across investment, lending and foreign exchange decisions.

The objective is to reduce fragmentation, improve strategic alignment and create a more streamlined advisory experience for clients with increasingly complex financial affairs.

Supported by a global network of banking, investment and private capital relationships, Valyrian Private Wealth services clients across Australia and internationally, reflecting the increasingly global nature of modern wealth creation and preservation.

About Valyrian Private Wealth

Valyrian Private Wealth is an Australian advisory firm specialising in investment strategy, foreign exchange advisory and lending solutions for high-net-worth individuals, family offices and business owners.

Through a global network of investment managers, banking partners, private capital providers and specialist counterparties, the firm delivers integrated wealth management solutions designed to help clients manage complexity, preserve capital and pursue long-term wealth creation.

The firm was recently recognised as Best in Class Wealth Advisory Boutique Australia 2026 , reflecting its client-focused approach and commitment to delivering tailored solutions for sophisticated investors.

More information is available at https://vpwealth.com.au or by contacting julien@vpwealth.com.au or +61 413 777 251. The firm also maintains an active presence on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and Youtube .