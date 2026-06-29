Doors Sincerely Expand Their Range with Blum Antaro Drawers

Doors Sincerely has upgraded the drawer boxes across its fitted wardrobe range to the Blum Antaro system, a high-quality component more commonly found in expensive, made-to-order furniture. The change reflects a wider shift in the home improvement market, where more customers are looking for affordable ranges that still deliver a custom, considered finish.

Over recent years, demand for bespoke and made-to-measure interiors has grown steadily, even as households have become more careful about how they spend. Customers want rooms that fit their space exactly and feel high specification, but they are increasingly unwilling to pay the substantial premiums attached to traditional fitted furniture. Doors Sincerely was built to close that gap by supplying made-to-measure wardrobe and kitchen cupboard doors online, which removes much of the cost associated with showroom sales and lengthy installation processes. The decision to fit Blum Antaro drawers as standard takes that approach a step further, placing a recognised premium product within reach of budget-conscious buyers.

What the Blum Antaro System Offers

Blum is a long-established manufacturer of furniture fittings, and its TANDEMBOX Antaro range is widely specified by kitchen and bedroom designers. The system is built around slim steel drawer sides with a clean, rectangular profile that suits both contemporary and more traditional interiors. Because the metal sides are slimmer than a conventional timber drawer box, more of the internal width is usable, which is a practical benefit in fitted furniture where every centimetre counts.

Each drawer runs on low-friction cylindrical nylon rollers, which distribute weight evenly and produce a smooth, consistent action even when the drawer is full. Blum’s BLUMOTION mechanism provides soft close on every drawer, so they close quietly and gently regardless of how firmly they are pushed. The runners are full extension, which means the whole drawer can be reached, and the items stored at the very back remain accessible rather than hidden. Depending on the configuration chosen, the drawers carry loads of up to 65kg, making them suitable for everything from folded clothing to heavier kitchen contents such as pots, pans and stored dry goods.

Durability is a central part of the system’s appeal. Blum tests the Antaro range well beyond standard industry requirements, putting it through 100,000 open and close cycles alongside static load, lateral load and slam tests. The intention is that the drawers continue to operate smoothly for the full lifetime of the furniture, which is an important consideration for customers who expect a wardrobe or kitchen to last for many years. The system is also available in a range of heights and colour options, and it can be paired with inner dividing accessories that help keep the contents of each drawer organised.

Premium Quality on a Realistic Budget

The upgrade addresses a clear trend in how people are choosing to furnish their homes. Customers increasingly want interiors that look and feel high specification, but they are more conscious of their overall outlay than they were a decade ago. Rather than reducing quality to hit a lower price, Doors Sincerely has focused on where the savings are made. Because the company manufactures to measure and sells online, it avoids the overheads attached to physical showrooms and traditional retail margins. Those savings can then be directed into the components that have the greatest effect on daily use, such as the drawer runners.

For the customer, the result is a fitted wardrobe that looks and operates much like a fully bespoke installation but at a noticeably lower cost. The quality of the drawers matters more than it might first appear. Premium runners improve both the appearance and the function of a space, and much of the impression of quality in fitted furniture comes from how smoothly drawers and doors move. A well-made drawer that glides and closes softly does a great deal to make an affordable range feel considered and well finished.

Made to Measure with Flexible Options

Doors Sincerely supplies both bedroom wardrobe doors and kitchen cupboard doors, each cut to the customer’s exact measurements. The range includes a choice of styles and finishes intended to suit a variety of interiors, from plain and modern to more detailed and classic designs. Ordering to measure means the doors fit the available space precisely, which avoids the gaps and fillers often seen with standard, off-the-shelf units.

Orders can also be specified with a range of handle options and hinge choices, allowing customers to control the final appearance of the unit. Options run from handleless designs that give a clean, minimal look through to more traditional handles and fittings. Soft-close hinges are available to complement the soft-close action of the drawers, giving a consistent feel across the whole piece of furniture. The entire process is completed online, which suits customers who prefer to plan and order in their own time without visiting a showroom.

Availability

The upgraded fitted wardrobe range with Blum Antaro drawers is available now, alongside the full collection of made-to-measure wardrobe and kitchen doors. The range is aimed at customers who want a high specification, custom finish at a price that reflects the value of buying direct and online.