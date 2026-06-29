ONLYOFFICE DocSpace Developer 3.7: AI File Generation, New Webhooks, and Expanded Plugin Tools

ONLYOFFICE, a global leader in open-source document collaboration solutions, released DocSpace Developer 3.7. This version delivers a focused set of upgrades for technical teams who build on the platform, covering AI file generation, a wider range of AI providers, new webhook events, and a significantly expanded plugin toolkit.

AI features built for integration

The AI layer in DocSpace 3.7 is more capable and more configurable than ever. Agents can now produce DOCX files, PDF forms, and PPTX presentations directly from the chat interface, turning the AI agent into an active content-generating step in broader document workflows. Teams can connect DeepSeek, Google AI, and xAI alongside existing providers including Anthropic, OpenAI, OpenRouter, Together AI, or a custom endpoint – matching the model to the task without reworking the integration.

A new default provider sync means that once a provider and model are set in DocSpace AI settings, the editors’ AI plugin picks them up automatically. Admins also gain full control via AI disable controls, allowing them to toggle AI on or off across DocSpace and the editors without affecting existing chat history.

Form Filling rooms: structured data pipelines

Form Filling rooms in 3.7 move well beyond UI refinements. Responses can now be pushed to an external database, allowing form data to flow directly into existing systems rather than a single spreadsheet. PDF forms can be created and edited in-room without uploading from a device or template library, compressing the cycle from form design to data collection. A new Start filling flow controls when a form enters filling mode, and a sync-to-XLSX option keeps exported response snapshots current.

Expanded plugin toolkit

DocSpace 3.7 gives plugin developers the tools to build extensions that feel genuinely native. New capabilities include CSS customization and localization support, group menu actions for files, folders, and rooms, custom selectors for files, rooms, groups, and users, and context menu actions on individual items. Long-running operations can report progress through the floating progress bar with custom icons, and plugins can be embedded directly inside the media viewer.

Developer Tools and webhooks

Developer Tools have moved into their own dedicated section, making SDKs and related options easier to find. The Embed SDK gains a new Uploader setup example that lets developers specify file save locations and configure upload parameters for files and folders.

Release 3.7 adds a new set of webhook events covering AI Agent created, updated, and deleted, as well as Form Submitted, Form Filled Out, and Form Stopped. These events enable teams to fire notifications on form submission, trigger downstream processes such as CRM updates or approval flows, maintain audit trails for AI Agent changes, and pause dependent services when a form stops, all without polling or manual checks.

Additional updates

DocSpace 3.7 also introduces room grouping, support for replacing default file templates, a unified Billing section, the latest version of the editors, easier room tag management, and the ability to prohibit the creation of external links.

About ONLYOFFICE

ONLYOFFICE is an open-source office suite built for developers who need flexible, integration-ready document editing capabilities. It includes online editors and a room-based collaboration platform, with a robust API that connects to a wide range of third-party systems. Available as a cloud service, on-premises deployment, and desktop and mobile applications, ONLYOFFICE adapts to diverse infrastructure requirements.

Official website: www.onlyoffice.com

Media contact: marketing@onlyoffice.com