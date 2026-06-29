Lyca Mobile eSIM In The USA: A Boon To International Travelers Looking For Reliable Connectivity And Seamless Activation

Lyca Mobile US rolls out traveler-friendly eSIM services and increases the monthly data offered.

Lyca Mobile, one of the largest MVNOs in the world, today announced the launch of its eSIM services in the US market. This move aims to counter the challenges international travelers face with mobile connectivity. The company has also bumped up the amount of data in its unlimited plans.

International travelers who have an eSIM-compatible device can now get a reliable mobile connection in under 15 minutes. They don’t have to wait in long lines at SIM kiosks or deal with language barriers at airport convenience stores. And, as eSIMs are paperless, travelers can get one without submitting any documents.

Bill shock remains a cause of concern for travelers, especially those from Europe who are used to the EU’s Roam-Like-at-Home regulations. Lyca Mobile’s latest eSIM services mitigate this issue by offering affordable eSIM solutions that visitors can purchase and use during their stay in the US.

According to Lyca Mobile, the new eSIM services will follow the company’s prepaid model, offering a set number of benefits, like 5G data, national talk and text, and international talk and text, for a 30-day period at a fixed price. After this period, users have the freedom to renew their chosen plan or pick a different plan without paying additional charges.

Lyca Mobile’s eSIM plans start at $7.50 per month with data tiers ranging between 5 GB, 8 GB, 15 GB, 18 GB, and 25 GB. There are unlimited data variants as well.

In addition to the launch of its eSIM services, Lyca Mobile has also upgraded its unlimited data plans. Their high-speed data allocation has been increased from 40 GB to 50 GB, after which users will be subjected to reduced speeds.

The company states that both these improvements are expected to address the hike in data requirements in the coming months, referring to the summer break and the football tournament hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Lyca Mobile’s range of eSIM plans has minimal requirements. Anyone with an eSIM-compatible smartphone can purchase these USA eSIMs. Additionally, users will need a stable internet connection to purchase and activate the eSIM. The entire process can be completed in less than 15 minutes.

Plan management is simple as well. Users have the option to choose between using Lyca Mobile’s app (available for Android or iOS) or its website to manage their no-contract plan.

eSIMs have seen a surge in popularity in recent years, specifically among those who travel frequently. They are convenient and allow users to switch between numbers in a few taps. Lyca Mobile expects that its latest USA eSIM services meet the call, text, and data demands of international travelers and locals alike.

For more information about available prepaid eSIM plans, please visit https://www.lycamobile.us .

About Lyca Mobile US

Lyca Mobile US is a mobile virtual network operator providing prepaid telecommunications services across the United States. The company offers a range of contract-free mobile plans that include data, voice, and messaging services, along with international calling options. Lyca Mobile US focuses on delivering accessible and flexible mobile solutions designed to meet the needs of diverse user segments, including individuals with cross-border communication requirements.