R&R Motherhood Provides Early Intervention Lactation Support to Help Families Overcome Breastfeeding Challenges

The CDC reports that 60% of mothers don’t breastfeed for as long as they intend. This is unfortunate, especially since breastfeeding can soothe babies and boost their immune systems, as well as lower the risk of postpartum depression for mothers.

One of the main reasons why women stop breastfeeding early is that they have issues with lactation and latching. From there, they have concerns about infant nutrition and weight since it’s apparent that their babies aren’t getting enough milk. Some mothers may also be concerned about taking medications while breastfeeding, so to be on the safe side, they cut out the practice.

These issues are further compounded by unsupportive hospital practices and policies, which make parents hesitant to ask for help and advice. Many of them can’t even turn to their own families, due to cultural norms and a lack of support. The result is a feeling of isolation and failure, and this causes parents to prematurely give up on breastfeeding.

Early intervention can address so many of these issues, though, as parents can access crucial knowledge and receive the encouragement they need to keep trying. R&R Motherhood is here to provide both things to new parents, with founder Aarani Montanari offering her expertise as an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC).

She has a passion for helping other mothers and babies since she struggled with breastfeeding herself in 2021. Her own experience with an amazing IBCLC inspired Montanari to become one herself.

Montanari is an expert source on lactation and infant feeding, and she can help clients identify the root cause of breastfeeding issues. This is extremely beneficial, as problems can be anything from barriers to milk production in a mother to tongue-tie in the baby.

Clients can get assistance with the transition to motherhood by scheduling lactation consultations with her, both online and offline. She uses personalized and evidence-based support regarding prenatal prep, help with latch discomfort, milk supply concerns, pumping and bottle feeding, mastitis or clogged ducts, and slow weight gain.

What’s most important is that Montanari will come up with individualized plans that cater specifically to the mother and child. She says, “Every family deserves access to compassionate, high-quality feeding support without judgment.”

The goal of R&R Motherhood’s services is to assist with breastfeeding issues through effective early intervention methods that don’t shame or overwhelm parents, but instead, make them feel seen and informed. The emphasis is on the journey, rather than achieving perfection.

By providing access to key resources and compassionate support, Montanari hopes to utilize her expertise and experiences to help struggling parents breastfeed in the ways they want. She’s normalizing the realities of postpartum life and encouraging new parents to view lactation consultations as something proactive instead of reactive.