Spring and Stitch Addresses Home Clutter Challenges with Multi-Functional Trampoline Ottoman Furniture for Families

A survey conducted by StorageCafe found that 42% of Americans feel cluttered in their own homes. The survey’s top clutter culprits were clothing, old electronics and accessories, books, and unwanted gifts.

Many people already feel stifled in their own homes as singles or couples, so when they decide to expand their families, it’s not surprising that they feel even more cramped in their properties. This is why toys and baby items come in 5th on StorageCafe’s clutter culprits list.

When people decide to become parents, not only do they have to factor in caring for another life, but they also have to accommodate all the equipment and items that come with it. It can be challenging to fit everything in their homes, though, especially if they have a small property to begin with. However, moving into a larger house isn’t feasible for every family, so they must adapt and make smart choices with what they have.

Interior designers recognize this issue that parents have, and they’re starting to hide kids’ play equipment in plain sight. This is an ingenious way to make efficient use of space, and it’s done in such a way that it’s inconspicuous, too.

Hiding kids’ play equipment in plain sight can also make it easier for children to have fun. Instead of walking out to the backyard or playroom, they can simply access the equipment immediately. This can make it easier for parents to monitor their children’s movements, as they’ll never be far away.

To aid these interior designers, Spring and Stitch has its own line of trampoline ottoman furniture. The two options available are the Hopper™ and the Bounder™. The main difference is that the Hopper™ is made solely for kids, while the Bounder™ can accommodate the entire family.

Both are equipped with commercial-grade rebounders and feature spring-less designs. These are strong and robust, meaning that not only can they support large amounts of weight, but they’re also virtually silent. This means that entire families can enjoy hours of fun without bothering the neighbors.

The trampoline ottoman furniture also has sleek and fashionable designs. In addition to a tailored wrap and matching spring cover, each piece has a designer cushion topper. These are all made from eco-friendly materials that are sustainable and PFAS-free.

The pieces’ thoughtful designs allow parents to place them right in the middle of any room, as they’re specifically created to fit any space. The ottomans can act as tables or chairs when not in use, and when the spring covers are on, no one can even tell that these are play equipment.

All of Spring and Stitch’s products come with a one-year warranty, as well as a 30-day guarantee. Customers can also benefit from free shipping on orders over $899.