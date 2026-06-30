WhatsApp Opens Username Reservations Ahead of Wider Launch

WhatsApp has opened reservations for usernames, allowing users to prepare for a feature that will let them connect without sharing their phone numbers. The Meta-owned messaging service will introduce usernames gradually over the coming months, with the full feature scheduled to launch later in 2026.

A phone number will still be required to create a WhatsApp account. However, users who enable a username will be able to share that identifier with new contacts instead of disclosing their number.

WhatsApp said in its official announcement that reservations are opening early because more than three billion people use the service, increasing the likelihood of overlapping names. Users will receive an in-app notification when reservations become available in their country.

How Username Reservations Work

Users can reserve a name through the latest version of the mobile app by going to Settings, selecting Account and opening the Username section. Each username must contain between three and 35 characters and comply with WhatsApp’s policies.

WhatsApp is reserving certain names for celebrities, public figures and organizations to reduce impersonation risks. Creators, businesses and organizations will also have an option to claim the same username they already use on Facebook or Instagram.

Users can change their username or disable the feature later. WhatsApp will not create a searchable username directory, so someone must know the exact name before contacting its owner.

The app will also offer an optional username key. People who enable it can require new contacts to provide the key before sending a message, adding another layer of control if the username becomes known.

Phone Numbers Remain Part of WhatsApp Accounts

Alice Newton-Rex, WhatsApp’s vice president and head of product, said the feature is intended to give people more control over who can see their phone number. She noted that sharing a number with a classmate, neighbour or someone met at an event can feel like a substantial step because the number is connected to many other areas of a person’s life.

Users will initially need to share usernames verbally or through text. WhatsApp has not added a QR code option for connecting through a username without knowing the person’s phone number.

Telegram, Signal and Wire already support usernames that allow people to communicate without exposing their numbers. WhatsApp’s version follows a similar privacy model, although existing contacts and people who already know a user’s number may continue to see it.

Featured image credits: MIH83 – pixabay.com

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