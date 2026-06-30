TIDAL to Demonetize Fully AI-Generated Music From July 15

TIDAL will stop fully AI-generated music from earning royalties or generating direct-to-fan sales under a new policy taking effect on July 15, 2026. The streaming service will also label wholly AI-created tracks and automatically remove releases that impersonate artists or support fraudulent activity.

Music detected as entirely AI-generated will display an “AI” badge in the TIDAL app. These tracks can remain available for listening, but they will not qualify for monetization or royalty payments, according to the company’s official announcement.

Tony Gervino, TIDAL’s executive vice president and editor-in-chief, said the policy is intended to protect and reward human creativity. He added that many artists have told the company they do not want listeners directed toward wholly AI-generated music.

Gervino said TIDAL is not rejecting technological development or the use of AI tools during music production. Instead, the policy distinguishes between music created with some AI assistance and tracks generated entirely by AI systems.

AI Impersonation and Fraud Face Removal

TIDAL will use automated detection tools to identify and remove AI-generated releases that imitate an artist or group. The company said those tools will operate continuously as new music is submitted to the service.

The policy will remain a “living document,” allowing TIDAL to revise its rules as AI music technology and industry practices change. Gervino said stronger monitoring and controls could prevent AI-generated material from overtaking recommendations.

TIDAL’s decision tests whether removing financial incentives can reduce the volume of fully synthetic music submitted to streaming services. It also gives listeners a visible way to distinguish wholly AI-generated tracks from other releases.

Streaming Services Set Different AI Rules

Spotify has strengthened its policies against unauthorized voice impersonation, spam and deceptive uploads while continuing to permit artists to use AI during production. The service has also introduced disclosure standards intended to provide more information about how AI contributed to a recording.

Apple Music has added metadata fields that allow distributors to disclose AI-generated elements in submitted content. Its April 2026 specifications include an AI transparency tag for music video singles.

Deezer removes fully AI-generated tracks from algorithmic recommendations and editorial playlists. The company said nearly 75,000 such tracks were arriving daily as of April 2026, accounting for 44% of new music uploaded to its service.

Deezer also offers its detection technology to other companies and has released a public tool that checks playlists for AI-generated tracks. TIDAL’s approach adds demonetization to the methods streaming services are using to manage fully synthetic music.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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