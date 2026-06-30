Cursor Launches iOS App for Managing Coding Agents From a Phone

Cursor has released a mobile app that lets developers launch, monitor and direct AI coding agents from an iPhone. The public beta arrives shortly after SpaceX agreed to acquire Cursor’s parent company, Anysphere, for $60 billion in stock.

The Cursor app for iOS is available to customers on all paid plans. Users can start agents that operate continuously in the cloud or control agents already running through Cursor on their computer.

Developers can review screenshots, demonstrations, logs and code changes from the app. They can also provide follow-up instructions, receive notifications when work is ready and merge pull requests without returning to the desktop client.

Cursor Extends Its Agent-Based Coding System

The mobile app follows Cursor’s shift toward independent coding agents that can complete tasks with less direct input from developers. Instead of writing or reviewing every line manually, users can describe a task and oversee how an agent changes the codebase.

Cursor previously made its agents accessible through mobile web browsers in June 2025. The native iOS app provides a dedicated interface for starting new tasks and continuing sessions created elsewhere.

This setup does not require developers to load and inspect an entire repository on a small screen. The phone primarily acts as a control panel for agents working remotely on a computer or in Cursor’s cloud infrastructure.

Cursor has not announced a release date for a dedicated Android app. The company said Android support is planned, while its current mobile release remains an iOS public beta.

AI Coding Tools Move Onto Mobile Devices

Cursor’s release follows mobile options from Anthropic and OpenAI, which also allow users to interact with AI coding tools away from a desktop. These products are placing more emphasis on directing agents and reviewing completed work rather than keeping developers inside a conventional code editor.

Boris Cherny, Anthropic’s head of Claude Code, said during a recent talk that he now completes most of his coding work through his phone. He said he would have considered that unlikely six months earlier.

SpaceX agreed to acquire Cursor on June 16, 2026, after previously securing an option to buy the company or expand their partnership. The all-stock transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2026.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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