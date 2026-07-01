Happy Life Academy Announces Four World Book Records Honors Awarded to Prof. Dr. Stoyana Natseva at the UK Parliament

Happy Life Academy today announced that its founder, Prof. Dr. Stoyana Natseva, Full Professor at Universidad Azteca (Mexico), received four World Book Records honors during the 10th World Book Records London Summit, held at the UK Parliament (House of Commons). The international recognition highlights achievements in transformational education, academic leadership, and large scale educational initiatives within the personal and professional development sector.

The honors were presented before an international audience of educators, researchers, business leaders, and invited guests, underlining the expanding geographic reach of Prof. Dr. Natseva’s methodologies.

Four International Distinctions

The World Book Records official committee recognized four specific milestones:

The World’s Largest and Longest Transformational Show (Live & Online): A continuous 25 hour global online broadcast dedicated to gratitude, manifestation, and transformational education.

A continuous 25 hour global online broadcast dedicated to gratitude, manifestation, and transformational education. Europe’s No. 1 Business Academy: Recognition for Happy Life Academy’s scale, having educated over 100,000 students and certified more than 3,000 specialized practitioners.

Recognition for Happy Life Academy’s scale, having educated over 100,000 students and certified more than 3,000 specialized practitioners. The “One Million Awakened” Global Movement: Recognition for the social and educational impact of Prof. Dr. Natseva’s international community and educational mission.

Recognition for the social and educational impact of Prof. Dr. Natseva’s international community and educational mission. Europe’s No. 1 Transformational Literature Author: Recognition for Prof. Dr. Natseva’s contributions to modern transformational literature.

Academic Framework and International Leadership

Prof. Dr. Stoyana Natseva is an educator, researcher, author, and speaker whose work focuses on applying psychological principles to personal growth. In addition to her role as Full Professor (Profesor Titular) at Universidad Azteca, she holds appointments as Professor of Practice in Business Psychology and Honorary Professor of Business Psychology from international academic bodies.

As the author of more than twenty books, Prof. Dr. Natseva has developed educational methodologies that combine psychological research with practical applications in leadership, coaching, and behavioral growth. Her evidence based strategies are designed to help professionals, educators, and entrepreneurs implement measurable change in their fields.

Educational Impact and Scale

Today, Happy Life Academy has educated more than 100,000 students and certified over 3,000 specialists through its educational and professional development programs.

By integrating academic frameworks, experiential mentoring, and professional certification programs, the Academy focuses on developing essential soft skills, including emotional intelligence, psychological resilience, effective communication, and leadership, tailored to the demands of the modern professional environment.

A Vision Centered on Education

For Prof. Dr. Stoyana Natseva, these four distinctions reflect the collective effort of an expanding educational community rather than individual statistics. While founded in Bulgaria, the initiative has expanded internationally to serve students across multiple countries.

Reflecting on the ceremony at the UK Parliament, Prof. Dr. Stoyana Natseva stated:

“Receiving four World Book Records honors at the UK Parliament is a significant milestone in my professional and academic journey. These accolades are a testament to the importance of accessible, structured transformational education. I accept these honors with gratitude on behalf of our community of more than 100,000 students, coaches, and partners. This achievement demonstrates that an educational vision can successfully transcend borders and create meaningful impact worldwide.”

International Expansion and Future Initiatives

Following this recognition, Happy Life Academy is proceeding with its international development strategy. The organization is currently expanding its network of institutional partnerships, updating its digital professional certification infrastructure, and preparing new translations of its transformational literature to accommodate international students.

About Happy Life Academy

Happy Life Academy is an international educational institution founded by Prof. Dr. Stoyana Natseva. The Academy provides professional certifications, personal development courses, and corporate coaching programs focused on emotional intelligence, resilience, leadership, and professional development for individuals and organizations.

To learn more about the Academy’s programs and upcoming events, visit the official Happy Life Academy website or by email at sales@happylifeacademy.eu .