The rapid adoption of generative artificial intelligence has begun reshaping how consumers search for professional services, including legal advice. As more people turn to platforms such as ChatGPT and Gemini to identify lawyers and legal specialists, law firms are facing a new challenge that extends beyond traditional search engine optimization. Visibility within AI generated responses has become an emerging competitive factor, yet measurable data showing how firms achieve that visibility has remained limited.

LegalVIS.ai has announced the publication of documented AI visibility results that demonstrate how structured optimisation can significantly improve a law firm’s presence within AI generated search recommendations. The announcement follows several months of structured auditing and performance tracking across UK law firms, providing one of the first publicly documented examples of measurable AI visibility improvements using a named client and consistent methodology.

The company states that its platform was created specifically to help law firms become recognised authoritative sources for large language models through an infrastructure focused approach rather than conventional search marketing techniques.

Documenting AI Visibility Through Measurable Performance

Between February and June 2026, LegalVIS.ai conducted six structured audit rounds involving Burt Brill & Cardens Solicitors to measure visibility across leading AI platforms. According to the published findings, the firm’s ChatGPT recommendation rate increased from 33 percent to 93 percent during the four-month period, while its appearance rate improved from 42 percent to 91 percent across the same audit cycle. ChatGPT first-position mentions increased by 150 percent, and first-position mentions within Gemini increased by 200 percent.

The company notes that these improvements were monitored using a consistent benchmarking methodology designed to evaluate how frequently law firms are recommended or referenced by AI systems when responding to legal related queries.

Rather than focusing exclusively on website rankings, the programme evaluates how AI models identify authoritative legal sources through multiple signals that contribute to entity recognition, trust, structured information, and published citations.

Benchmark Research Highlights Industry Readiness

Alongside the client case study, LegalVIS.ai has also published findings from a benchmark examining the AI discoverability of 335 UK law firms.

The research found that 73 percent of participating firms scored below 25 out of 100 for AI discoverability, indicating that many legal practices have not yet established the digital signals that AI systems commonly rely upon when generating recommendations.

The benchmark was designed to help firms understand how prepared they are for AI driven search and to provide measurable indicators that can be tracked over time as optimisation strategies are implemented.

The company believes these findings reflect a growing shift in legal marketing where visibility within conversational AI systems is becoming increasingly relevant alongside traditional search engines.

Building Infrastructure Instead of Conventional SEO

LegalVIS.ai explains that its approach differs from traditional digital marketing services by focusing on the underlying infrastructure that supports AI recognition.

The platform operates through its proprietary 5 Pillar System, a structured audit and ongoing optimisation framework that evaluates the signals AI systems use when identifying authoritative legal sources.

Key components include the legalGRAPH, a structured legal knowledge graph that indexes law firms and individual lawyers as verified entities, and LegalVIS WIRE, an editorial publication designed to generate indexed citations that strengthen visibility within AI training data and live retrieval systems.

Supporting every client engagement is the Source of Truth profile, a canonical positioning asset that establishes a consistent authoritative identity for firms across the web.

Together, these elements are intended to improve how AI systems recognise, interpret, and reference legal organisations when responding to user queries.

Experience Shaping the Platform

LegalVIS.ai was founded by Claire Mullaney, Founder and CEO, who brings more than two decades of experience in digital marketing and search engine optimization.

As generative AI began changing online search behaviour, the company shifted its research toward understanding how large language models determine authoritative legal sources.

This work ultimately led to the development of the LegalVIS.ai platform and its structured framework for improving AI visibility within the legal sector.

Commenting on the announcement, Claire Mullaney said, “The legal marketing industry has spent the past eighteen months telling firms they need AI visibility. Our objective was to understand exactly what creates that visibility, test it across hundreds of firms, document the results, and build a platform around those findings.”

The company believes that providing transparent performance data allows law firms to evaluate AI visibility using measurable outcomes rather than assumptions.

Expanding Access to AI Visibility Expertise

With documented benchmark data now publicly available, LegalVIS.ai intends to make its AI visibility framework accessible to additional law firms seeking to strengthen their presence within AI generated search results.

The company states that increasing adoption of conversational AI is changing how prospective clients discover legal services, making authoritative digital positioning increasingly important for firms seeking long term online visibility.

By publishing both benchmark research and client performance data, LegalVIS.ai aims to contribute practical evidence to discussions surrounding AI search optimization while continuing to refine methodologies based on measurable outcomes.

About LegalVIS.ai

LegalVIS.ai is an AI visibility platform developed specifically for law firms. Founded by Claire Mullaney, the company combines more than twenty years of digital marketing and SEO expertise with proprietary AI visibility methodologies that help legal practices strengthen their presence within AI generated search platforms such as ChatGPT and Gemini. Through its 5 Pillar System, legalGRAPH, LegalVIS WIRE, and Source of Truth framework, the company provides structured auditing and optimisation designed to improve authoritative recognition by large language models.

Learn more about LegalVIS.ai by visiting www.legalvis.ai . Explore the company’s benchmark research , discover The 5 Pillar System | LegalVIS , review case studies , explore The legalVIS WIRE , and browse the Legal Professional Directory | LegalVIS to see how the platform is helping law firms prepare for the future of AI search.

Media enquiries may be directed to claire@legalvis.ai.