Top Franklin, Brentwood, and Nashville Realtors: Dean & Jay Nelson Real Estate Team of eXp Realty Surpasses 1,450 Homes Sold

The Dean & Jay Nelson Real Estate Team, brokered by eXp Realty, announced that it has surpassed 1,450 career homes sold across Middle Tennessee, marking a milestone for the Franklin based father and son real estate team serving Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and nearby communities.

The greater Nashville housing market continues to attract relocation buyers, investors, executives, and families seeking access to Williamson County schools, Nashville employment centers, and Tennessee’s no income tax environment. The team serves clients across Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, Spring Hill, Hendersonville, Mount Juliet, Nolensville, Thompson’s Station, Murfreesboro, College Grove, and surrounding Middle Tennessee communities.

A Client Education Approach

Led by Dean Nelson, Jay Nelson, and Ashley Howard Nelson, the team has developed a practice focused on direct client guidance, local market education, and personal involvement throughout the buying and selling process. According to the team, clients work directly with experienced team members from consultation through closing.

The milestone follows several industry recognitions earned across multiple brokerages and real estate organizations. The Dean & Jay Nelson Real Estate Team has been named among the Nashville Business Journal’s Top 10 Realtors in Middle Tennessee and holds eXp Realty’s ICON Agent designation. Earlier in their careers, the team earned the RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award and Hall of Fame distinctions. In 2024, Dean Nelson was ranked the number 3 Realtor in Tennessee and number 122 nationally for eXp Realty, according to team provided information.

Franklin, Brentwood, and Nashville Buyer Markets

The team’s 1,450 career sales milestone arrives during a period of continued buyer interest across Middle Tennessee. The region’s buyer pool includes local move-up households, corporate transferees, retirees, investors, and out of state families evaluating Nashville area communities.

“We have a motto: we do not sell, we educate. We have sold 1,450 homes because we put the interest of our clients and the relationship with them over the transaction, and we work directly with each client personally,” said Dean Nelson of the Dean & Jay Nelson Real Estate Team. “The Williamson County median is now approaching a million dollars, Nashville is leading the state in population growth, and buyers arriving from Chicago, Los Angeles, Tampa, and New York often have very different expectations than the local move up buyer. The agents who succeed in this market are the ones who can translate between those worlds.”

The team identifies Brentwood, Franklin, and Nashville as distinct buyer markets. Brentwood remains a preferred market for executives, entrepreneurs, and high net worth families seeking established neighborhoods, larger homesites, gated communities, and access to Williamson County Schools. Franklin offers historic homes near downtown Main Street, family centered neighborhoods, new construction near Cool Springs and Berry Farms, and acreage properties near Leipers Fork. Nashville attracts buyers who prioritize walkability, employment access, entertainment districts, healthcare, music, sports, and technology related opportunities.

Relocation, Development, and Investor Guidance

A significant portion of the team’s 2026 activity is expected to come from out of state buyers evaluating Middle Tennessee for relocation, investment, or lifestyle reasons. The Nashville region continues to attract interest from buyers relocating from Illinois, California, Florida, New York, and other high cost markets.

“Out of state buyers often underestimate three things: how quickly the right Williamson County listing can move, how different Brentwood is from Franklin even though they are close together, and how different Nashville feels from either of them,” Nelson said. “Choosing the right community is one of the most important parts of the process, and that work begins before anyone steps on a plane.”

In addition to representing buyers and sellers, the Dean & Jay Nelson Real Estate Team is actively developing and building two Middle Tennessee subdivisions totaling more than 100 homes, according to company information. The team is involved in land development and vertical construction, giving it visibility into land acquisition costs, builder margins, lot pricing strategy, construction timing, and new construction tradeoffs.

The team also advises investors evaluating Nashville’s short term rental market, including permit considerations, neighborhood eligibility, cash flow assumptions, and zoning changes that have affected short term rental inventory since 2022. According to team provided information, the Dean & Jay Nelson Real Estate Team is ranked number 57 worldwide on the brokerage side of its business.

About the Dean & Jay Nelson Real Estate Team

The Dean & Jay Nelson Real Estate Team is a full service residential real estate team brokered by eXp Realty, based in Franklin, Tennessee. With more than 1,450 career homes sold and more than 25 years of combined experience, the team is recognized across Franklin, Brentwood, and Nashville for residential sales, relocation guidance, luxury real estate, development insight, and local market education.

For more information, visit TennesseeHomeSearch.com , connect with the team on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , YouTube , Zillow , Google Maps , or email jaynelsonteam.dean@gmail.com .