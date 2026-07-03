Ideas & Innovations, LLC, Launches Patented, Eco-Friendly, Print-on-Demand Gift Card Kiosks Across High-Traffic U.S. Locations.

Pilot launch starting mid- summer, 2026 – Ideas & Innovations (I&I) is transforming the gift card marketplace with the launch of its new print-on-demand gift card kiosks with over 300 brands. The current yearly U.S. gift card and prepaid market is $447 billion (with 2030 projections of $800 billion). These self-service, eco-friendly kiosks allow consumers to purchase and print gift cards from top brands instantly (encoding Mastercard® prepaid card magstripes and gift cards from hundreds of brands including I-800-Flowers.com, Barnes & Noble, GameStop, Legal Sea Foods, Instacart, Twitch, Uber, Regal Cinema, and many others).

The I&I kiosk is designed to bring digital cards into a physical retail space for the first time and to support multiple denominations that are never out of stock. Occupying only 4 square feet, the kiosk fits seamlessly into any retail environment and eliminates the need for traditional card racks, blister packs, and backer cards. The kiosk also offers print-on-demand gift cards, free personalized paper greeting cards with gift cards in 8.3 seconds, and eGift cards instantly sent (with or without free personalized greeting cards, audio/video messaging, and eWallet storage to anywhere in the world).

“From streamlining inventory to eliminating image fraud and reducing environmental waste by printing inside the kiosk (using our InCompass Retail Software) without packing, our kiosks represent the next generation of gift card distribution,” said James Curtis, Founder and CEO of I&I. “We are proud to offer unlimited iconic brands and pilot this sustainable gift card solution.

At scale, I&I estimates the kiosks could save over 5 million trees and more than 500,000 barrels of oil annually by eliminating the need for physical card production, shipping, and packaging. Additionally, the kiosks provide robust fraud protection by accepting only chip-and-pin payments, printing physical paper and PVC gift cards in less than 20 seconds for launch (only after activation), and utilizing our patented InCompass Retail Software, which monitors and can remotely disable kiosk suspicious transactions in real time.

The pilot program includes 44 locations: 34 kiosks at major malls (in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Georgia) and 10 kiosks at major transportation hubs. I&I’s servicing partner, ATM Geeks, ensures kiosk uptime and supply replenishment, with kiosk service coverage across 90% of the U.S. within two hours.

There is no participation fee for brands, and robust reporting by kiosk is available. Brands retain full management control over their own gift card assets (easily changing their T&Cs or faceplates), over where they are distributed and how they appear in the kiosk. Additionally, the kiosk offers the brands instant management of their promotions, coupons, advertising, and current sales/financials.

With proof of concept expected within 3 months, this 12-month pilot, with a 5000-kiosk rollout starting after proof of concept, is a “market disruptor” that offers a more flexible, secure and revolutionary solution for the future of the gift card marketplace!