Deepening Roots in Europe While Expanding into MEA – EXEED Drives Global Expansion with ‘Technology + Localization’ Dual Engines in H1 2026

In June, EXEED recorded a 14.89% month-on-month increase in global sales. Alongside this steady upward trajectory, the brand made consistent progress in product renewal and market expansion throughout the first half of the year. The Auto China 2026 and EXEED International Business Summit served as the centerpiece, showcasing its renewed product portfolio alongside the new Perpetua design language, while EXEED and EXLANTIX accelerated their footprint across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Building on this momentum, the second half will center on the launch of the MX and ET8, deeper penetration of highly regulated European markets, and the cultivation of a global user ecosystem—bringing the brand’s premium NEV (new energy vehicle) values into an ever-wider range of real-world user scenarios.

Systematic Portfolio and Design Language Upgrades, with Brand Presence Extending into Premium Cultural Circles Worldwide

In the first half year, the Auto China 2026 and EXEED International Business Summit served as the primary stage for the brand’s new-decade strategy. EXEED presented its full new lineup—including the ES GT, ET8 CONCEPT, RX FL, and RX CONCEPT—to global partners and media, while formally unveiling the new Perpetua family design language. Built on a triad of avant-garde aesthetics, performance-driven engineering, and intelligent interaction, the design language clearly maps out the brand’s product evolution path in the premium NEV segment.

At the same time, EXEED remains committed to validating its technological capabilities in real-world conditions. The RX PHEV successfully completed a 41° snow-covered slope challenge in Almaty, Kazakhstan, proving its reliability in demanding terrain with the Texxeract hybrid system and quad-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain. Meanwhile, NEV models including the MX REEV, ET8 REEV, and RX PHEV took to the track during the Auto China, giving global partners direct, hands-on experience of chassis tuning, powertrain response, and braking performance under extreme driving conditions. The debut of innovations such as the AiMOGA robot further signals EXEED’s ambition to push the boundaries of technology—from mobility solutions to a broader spectrum of user-centric services.

Geographically, the first half saw multiple breakthroughs. In Europe, EXLANTIX deepened its partnership with RSA in Norway, facilitating the official market entry of the ES and ET. In Poland, the EXLANTIX ES and ET teamed up with EV Klub Polska, reaching real-world consumer decision-making scenarios through extended test drives and expert experience sessions. In Italy, the RX PHEV and Texxeract technology toured university campuses, communicating the everyday value of hybrid systems to young engineering audiences through technical presentations and live vehicle displays.

Beyond Europe, the brand inaugurated a flagship showroom in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, offering a premium retail experience tailored to high-end user expectations. In North Africa, EXEED entered Morocco in partnership with M-AUTOMOTIVE and reinforced brand penetration through high-profile cultural events such as Caftan Week and CASA Fashion Show. In Southeast Asia, initiatives including the RX PHEV mangrove planting program in Malaysia and participation in the Penang Autoshow seamlessly integrated NEV products with sustainable lifestyles. These differentiated local engagement efforts collectively mark EXEED’s transition from “market entry” to “community integration.”

Twin Flagship Models Lead the New Product Cycle, with European Strategy and User Summit Poised as H2 Growth Drivers

Looking ahead to the second half, product launches will serve as the clear catalyst for EXEED’s global expansion. The flagship SUV MX is set for a July debut in Eastern Europe, targeting the premium SUV segment with an intelligent cockpit and highly efficient hybrid powertrain. The full-size six-seat flagship SUV ET8 is scheduled for an October launch in the Middle East, with subsequent deliveries in Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Egypt. With its spacious cabin, commanding exterior, and premium interior, the ET8 directly addresses the evolving needs of Middle Eastern users across family travel, business mobility, and long-distance journeys.

Europe remains a strategic pillar for the brand. In the second half, EXEED will accelerate its entry into highly regulated markets including Poland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, and Spain, while simultaneously advancing channel development, product launches, and user experience programs. The brand will also continue to activate its annual theme—”To What Comes Next”—through football-viewing events for users in Warsaw, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco, integrating the RX and VX models into urban social and lifestyle settings. The Pride of Poland Arabian Horse Show sponsorship will further strengthen the brand’s connection with premium local communities.

The annual brand highlight—the International User Summit scheduled for October—will concentrate the accumulated momentum from the second half. Partners and users from around the world will be invited to experience EXEED’s product evolution and technology vision up close, through the unveiling of the ET FL and ES9, track test drives, technology displays, and ecosystem engagement sessions.

From product rollouts and market cultivation in the first half, to new model launches, regional expansion, and ecosystem building in the second, EXEED is systematically translating milestone achievements into scalable global competitiveness—driving its premium NEV brand vision forward with a steady, well-calibrated cadence for long-term success.