Anime Made Me Do It Celebrates 10 Years of Original Anime-Inspired Art and Independent Storytelling

Anime Made Me Do It celebrates its 10-year milestone, marking a decade of independent creativity, anime-inspired artistry, and original storytelling by founder Prasaad Bush.

Over the past 10 years, Anime Made Me Do It has grown into a creative platform that reflects the vision, passion, and artistic evolution of its founder. Built on a lifelong love of anime, manga, and comic-book storytelling, the brand has become synonymous with original digital artwork, fan art, graphic novels, and independent publishing, all produced under Bush’s singular creative direction.

For Bush, the milestone is a testament to the power of perseverance and self-belief. Since launching Anime Made Me Do It in 2016, he has remained committed to creating art that celebrates imagination while inspiring others to pursue their own creative ambitions.

“Ten years ago, I set out to build something that reflected who I am as an artist,” says Bush. “This milestone reminds me that consistency matters. You can do anything. Anything is possible. You just have to set goals for yourself and follow them.” Working as a solo graphic artist, Bush specializes in digital comics, graphic novels, and anime-inspired illustrations. While he enjoys traditional drawing, much of his creative process is completed digitally, using Photoshop to refine and enhance each piece. The digital medium allows him to work efficiently without compromising the detailed visual style that has become a defining characteristic of his work.

Anime has been the driving force behind Bush’s artistic identity since childhood. Growing up, he immersed himself in Japanese animation and manga through iconic television series, including Yu Yu Hakusho, Cowboy Bebop, Dragon Ball, Trigun, Gundam Wing, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Inuyasha. Alongside these influences, he developed an appreciation for Western comics through Marvel, DC, and Star Wars graphic novels, creating an artistic style that blends contemporary anime aesthetics with traditional comic-book storytelling.

Bush’s passion for illustration began at an early age after learning to draw from his father. By the time he was creating paper models as a child, he had already discovered a lifelong fascination with visual storytelling. That passion evolved into original comic projects during high school, eventually leading to the creation of V.I.C.’s (Vault Insider’s Club), an animated comic series that combined anime and Western animation influences.

His creative portfolio has continued to expand over the years with original comic books, graphic novels, novels, biographies, and nonfiction publications. Among his best-known projects is The Awesome Adventures of Koffi & His Friends, an anime-inspired comic series that originated from an idea shared by his father during Bush’s college years. The project exemplifies his commitment to developing original characters and stories while honoring the artistic influences that first inspired him.

Unlike many independent creators, Bush has remained the sole contributor to nearly all of his work, maintaining complete creative ownership across his illustrations, comics, and publications. That independence has allowed Anime Made Me Do It to evolve organically while remaining true to its artistic vision.

“My goal has never been simply to create artwork,” Bush adds. “I want people to feel inspired when they see what one person can accomplish with dedication. Every illustration, comic page, and story is another opportunity to keep learning and creating.”

As Anime Made Me Do It enters its second decade, Bush plans to continue producing new anime-inspired artwork, digital comics, and original stories while expanding the brand’s creative reach. The anniversary serves as both a celebration of the journey so far and a foundation for future artistic endeavors.

With 10 years of independent creativity behind it, Anime Made Me Do It stands as a reflection of Bush’s enduring passion for anime culture, digital illustration, and storytelling, demonstrating that persistence, originality, and imagination remain at the heart of every project he creates.