PurchRock, a Connecticut-based real estate investment company that purchases homes directly from homeowners across the state, has begun a sponsorship of the lacrosse program at the University of Saint Joseph. The partnership supports the Bluejays athletics program on the school’s West Hartford campus and adds lacrosse to a growing list of local sports initiatives the company has backed in recent seasons.

This initiative is another branch of community involvement for PurchRock , a company known for putting their local giving programs across Connecticut. The company recently extended its backing of youth hockey programs and formed a partnership tied to the 3ICE professional hockey league. It has also worked with SavingHomes.org on an initiative aimed at helping single mothers facing foreclosure find practical solutions. Bringing a Division III collegiate lacrosse program into that mix reflects a similar interest in supporting athletes at different levels of competition.

The sponsorship is expected to help offset costs tied to equipment and travel. It also supports training time, including structured lacrosse drills the Bluejays use to build stick skills and game speed throughout the year. Programs at the NCAA Division III level often rely on outside support to keep those costs manageable, since athletic budgets at smaller schools tend to be tighter than at larger programs.

University of Saint Joseph is a private university in West Hartford that fields both men’s andwomen’s lacrosse teams competing in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference. The Bluejays play their home matches at USJ Lacrosse Field on campus, with both rosters currently preparing for the college lacrosse season ahead.

The sponsorship also gives PurchRock another touchpoint in a part of the state where homeowners are already familiar with its work. The company buys houses in West Hartford and surrounding towns, working directly with sellers who want to avoid repairs and a drawn-out closing process..Its process is built around removing friction wherever possible, since PurchRock pays in cash and lets sellers choose their own closing date rather than working around a buyer’s mortgage timeline.

Both organizations expect the relationship to continue beyond this season. PurchRock has indicated it plans to stay involved with the lacrosse program as it grows, and University of Saint Joseph’s athletics department continues building out its lacrosse offerings on a campus that has fielded the sport for years.