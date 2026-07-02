Deep Finance Capital Launches as the DIFC’s First AI-Native Asset Management Company

Deep Finance Capital, an asset management and financial services firm regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), today announced its launch as the first AI-native asset manager in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) — a firm built from the ground up around proprietary artificial intelligence that runs through every stage of the investment process.

Operating from Emirates Financial Towers, Deep Finance Capital — which emerged from Rasameel Investment House Ltd. — serves institutional and professional clients globally across real estate, private equity, commodities, and special situations.

Intelligence at the foundation

At the core of the firm is NEXT, a proprietary intelligence framework built and maintained by Deep Finance Capital’s wholly owned technology subsidiary, Deep Finance Analytics. NEXT runs across the full investment lifecycle — origination, due diligence, risk assessment, and portfolio monitoring — and operates within the firm’s governance and risk controls, so that every model is documented, tested, validated and accountable.

“We chose the DIFC as the home for an AI-native firm — a world-class financial centre and, in our assessment, the most innovative hub globally,” says Axel Walek, CEO and Board Director of Deep Finance Capital. “Yet for all the power of the technology we have built, it sharpens human judgement rather than replacing it. At its best it does its work quietly, and what comes forward is what has always defined business: the clarity of decisions, and human relationships grounded in trust.”

Axel Walek, CEO and Board Director of Deep Finance Capital

European reach, anchored in the DIFC

Deep Finance Capital pairs its DIFC base with a deep European network spanning institutional capital, deal flow, and regulatory expertise — connecting European capital markets with opportunities across the UAE and the wider region, and channelling regional capital toward European mandates.

“By drawing on relationships built over many years, we identify and invest in leading world-class companies, helping them maximise their growth potential by expanding operations in the UAE. With an approach defined by speed and precision, Deep Finance Capital is establishing itself as one of the execution-excellence partners for European and global investors,” says Christian Kutscher, Board Director and Head of Private Equity at Deep Finance Capital. “Our European network gives us direct access to corporates, management teams, and institutional partners across the continent, and the DIFC lets us pair that origination with the capital and the UAE 2031 vision.”

Christian Kutscher, Board Director and Head of Private Equity of Deep Finance Capital

Built on institutional rigour

Deep Finance Capital operates under a full institutional governance framework, with dedicated leadership across compliance, risk, governance, and operations, supported by a research function advancing the firm’s technology agenda. Its presence in the DIFC reflects a commitment to the highest standards of regulatory oversight alongside its technology-led approach to investing.

About Deep Finance Capital

Deep Finance Capital is an AI-native asset management and financial services firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The firm serves institutional and professional clients globally across real estate, private equity, commodities, and special situations, and operates a proprietary AI intelligence framework, NEXT, through its wholly owned subsidiary Deep Finance Analytics. Deep Finance Capital combines a DIFC base with an extensive European network to deliver cross-border investment expertise. For more information, visit capital.deep-finance.com .