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Better Voice Expands Reach With Vocal Trainer Featured by Singers Worldwide

ByEthan Lin

Jul 2, 2026

Better Voice is helping make vocal training more accessible through its adjustable Vocal Trainer, a portable device designed to help singers incorporate vocal exercises into their daily routines.

The company’s story began with founder Braden Oswald’s own vocal challenges. After being diagnosed with Muscle Tension Dysphonia (MTD), Oswald spent years working with speech therapists, voice teachers, and vocal exercises commonly used in voice training.

During that process, he was introduced to semi-occluded vocal tract (SOVT) exercises, a category of vocal exercises commonly used by singers, vocal coaches, and speech-language pathologists.

Many of these exercises involved phonating through drinking straws or other resistance-based tools. While Oswald found the exercises valuable, he noticed a practical problem: many singers struggled to perform them consistently.

“Most people know they should warm up their voice,” said Oswald. “The challenge is fitting those exercises into everyday life. Straws work, but they’re not always convenient to carry around, they’re easy to lose, and they don’t offer any adjustability. I wanted to create something that solved those problems.”

Designed around SOVT training principles, the Better Voice Vocal Trainer features an adjustable resistance system that allows users to customize the amount of resistance based on their preferences and training goals. Its compact design was created to give singers a portable option they can use at home, in the car, backstage, in the studio, or before performances.

What began as a solution inspired by one singer’s experience has since grown into a global business serving customers in more than 120 countries. Today, Better Voice products are used by singers, vocal coaches, teachers, actors, public speakers, content creators, and performers seeking a practical way to incorporate vocal training into their routines.

Unlike traditional straw exercises, the Better Voice Vocal Trainer was designed specifically for portability, convenience, and adjustability. Users can quickly modify resistance levels and carry the device with them throughout the day, making it easier to fit vocal exercises into busy schedules.

As awareness of vocal training continues to grow, Better Voice remains focused on its original mission: creating practical tools that make vocal exercises easier to integrate into everyday life.

“We never set out to create just another vocal tool,” said Oswald. “The goal was to make vocal training more accessible. If singers can practice more consistently because the tool is convenient and easy to use, then we’ve accomplished what we set out to do.”

Better Voice reflects a new trend in music education and vocal training. In the absence of leaning opportunities, singers have an increased the need for portable tools that allow the daily care of the voice.

One customer, Gregory P. shared his experience: “Terrific little gadget. Major improvements in a short time. I bought one a few months ago. I began singing five years ago and this little gadget has improved my voice more in that short time than all the practice I’ve done on my own.

My range has increased to almost 2 and a half octaves, and my upper register has never felt stronger and more controlled. My dynamics are more controlled; my intonation is better and I’m not afraid to sing in front of anyone.”

With the Better Voice Vocal Trainer gaining popularity, Better Voice is determined to make warm-ups more accessible to the general population. Their targeted market is the global population, and they have achieved this with their practical, easy to use devices.

With worldwide users, Better Voice Vocal Trainer is one of the most popular vocal training tools. Better Voice is dedicated to designing tools that are affordable and durable for a wide audience of singers.

Today, Better Voice continues to serve a growing global community of singers and voice users who share a common goal—making vocal training a consistent part of their routine.

About Better Voice

Better Voice is a U.S.-based company dedicated to developing innovative tools for singers, performers, vocal coaches, speakers, and other voice users. Its flagship product, the Better Voice Vocal Trainer, is an adjustable vocal training device designed to make vocal warm-ups and vocal exercises more portable, convenient, and accessible.

For more information, refer to the details below.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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