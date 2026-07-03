Financial advisor Dan Carver, CFP®, has released “Blue Jean Millionaire: How Everyday Decisions Can Lead to Extraordinary Wealth,” a practical guide for middle-class professionals who earn good incomes yet still lie awake worrying about retirement, college costs, and whether they are falling behind. Drawing on 26 years of practice, Carver argues that the problem is rarely how much a family makes — it is what no one ever taught them about managing it.

The book grew out of an unusual education. Carver grew up middle-class, the son of two federal government workers, but attended elite St. Louis private schools alongside heirs to some of the region’s largest fortunes. He noticed that the wealthiest families often looked the least flashy, favoring blue jeans, used cars, and quiet decisions that compounded over decades. That contrast between visible spending and invisible wealth became the foundation of his advisory philosophy and the central theme of the book.

Written for hardworking savers rather than get-rich-quick seekers, “Blue Jean Millionaire” translates the habits of old-money families into plain-English strategies. Readers learn how to escape what Carver calls “Scattered Account Syndrome,” the costly disorganization of forgotten 401(k)s and unreviewed accounts; how small choices add up, such as a $30,000 difference in car buying that, invested at 7 percent over 30 years, could grow to more than $600,000; and how to evaluate and choose a financial advisor who genuinely puts clients first.

The book also reflects Carver’s hands-on approach to client care, including stories of persistence that protected families from financial ruin and a now-well-known afternoon he spent hauling moving boxes for a longtime client on her closing day. His message throughout is that true wealth is about options and peace of mind, not appearances.

“I wrote this book for the people I have sat across from for 26 years — folks who did everything right and still feel one car repair away from disaster. Real wealth was never about the car in the driveway. It is about quiet, everyday decisions that give you options and let you sleep at night.” — Dan Carver, CFP®

About the Author

Dan Carver is a financial advisor with 26 years of experience guiding middle-class families toward financial security. He holds 17 professional designations, including the CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, and AIF® marks, ranking him first among more than 10,000 advisors at his firm for designations held, and has been named a Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor for 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, 2025 and 2026. A St. Louis native who began buying stocks at age 16, he serves clients nationally and is known for treating clients like family.