YuSMP Group Introduces AI Agent Workforce for Marketing, Support and Analytics

YuSMP Group has launched multi-agent artificial intelligence systems that automate entire areas of business operations, including marketing, analytics, infrastructure monitoring, and customer support.

Unlike a single chatbot, which responds to individual queries, a multi-agent system consists of specialized AI agents that communicate with one another, delegate tasks, and carry a process through from an initial goal to a completed output — such as a report, a published article, or a resolved request. The company describes the result as a digital workforce capable of operating continuously.

According to YuSMP Group, the systems are organized around role-based agents:

A marketing agent identifies topics, writes and publishes SEO articles, and manages blog and social media content.

An analytics agent collects data, tracks search rankings and competitors, and prepares summaries for decision-making.

A DevOps agent monitors websites and servers around the clock, detects failures, and alerts the team.

A support agent processes incoming requests and leads.

The agents operate in parallel and share results with one another, consolidating work that would typically be distributed across several departments into a single coordinated system.

YuSMP Group states that it deployed these systems within its own operations before offering them to clients. Its SEO publishing, DevOps monitoring, and content marketing are currently run by AI agents in production.

“A business owner doesn’t want to ‘implement AI’ — they want to pay less, grow faster, and reduce risk. Multi-agent systems take routine work off the team and own the processes that previously consumed budget and time,” said Yury Pukhov, CEO of YuSMP Group. “We run our own business on these systems.”

The company says deployment of its multi-agent systems is intended to reduce spending on routine tasks, shorten process times through parallel operation, limit disruptions through automated monitoring, and support scaling without proportional increases in headcount.

The technology is offered as a turnkey service. YuSMP Group analyzes a client’s processes, identifies areas where agents can be applied, and deploys a system configured for that business. More information is available at yusmpgroup.com.

About the Company

YuSMP Group is an international IT and digital company providing web development, SEO/GEO, design, and the implementation of AI-powered solutions for clients in IT, e-commerce, fintech, and B2B services.